Restaurants Offering Contactless/Free Delivery Amid COVID-19

- Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop – an award-winning fast-casual sandwich chain that is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the CAPastrami, made with hot pastrami, the Cole Turkey, and the Cheesesteak. Capriotti’s is offering free delivery on orders through www.order.capriottis.com. Capriotti’s is also offering contactless delivery. For a contactless delivery option, guests can specify that they’d prefer this method in the instructions field at checkout. Beginning Friday, 3/20, Capriotti’s will also offer free grilled cheese sandwiches for kids with any entree purchase for delivery.
- East Coast Wings + Grill – a full-service family restaurant known nationally for its variety of award-winning heat indexes and wing flavors – is offering carryout and curbside pick when ordering over the phone, online or via ECW+G’s mobile app. Select participating locations are also offering delivery services via DoorDash. Additionally, every location is offering 20% plus free delivery for hospital works and 20% for first responders (both valid only via call-in orders). The restaurant also has family packs available for $25.99 to feed a family of four.
- Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar – is committed to serving the community by offering online ordering, pickup to-go and free third-party delivery with DoorDash delivered in tamper-resistant packaging. Third part delivery partners may vary by location. In addition to offering contactless delivery, Boston’s offers to-go guests the option to round up their checks to support No Kid Hungry’s mission to feed children who are currently quarantined at home who typically depend on school meals to keep them fed. This charitable effort comes on the heels of Boston’s Cares campaign which raised $20,012.27 from the sales of Paper Hearts and Heart-Shaped pizzas at Boston’s.
- Pokeworks – a poke restaurant offering guests an authentic taste of the islands by serving a fresh take on Hawaiian-inspired poke burritos, bowls and salads derived from the highest quality ingredients from local waters. Pokeworks will be sealing all 3rd party order-ahead and delivery orders to prevent any possible order tampering.
- Sushi Sake a late-night, Asian-cuisine hotspot based in south Florida is offering take-out and delivery. Sushi Sake has also partnered with Postmates for free contactless delivery to bring your favorite dishes right to your house. The packaging will also be tamper-resistant. Free delivery is for orders over $20 dollars for non-unlimited subscribers of Postmates. $5 dollars off $30 for Unlimited subscribers of Postmates. Sushi Sake is also offering package handlers, first responders, and medical personnel 15% off take-out orders.
- Quaker Steak & Lube – A casual, family-dining brand serving crave-able food is offering tamper-resistant packaging on all 3rd party delivery orders.
- Smoothie King – a lifestyle brand inspiring people to live healthy and active lifestyles via nutritious, great-tasting smoothies is offering drive-thru ordering and pickup in-store and curbside for orders online and through its mobile app.
- Saladworks – The leading create-your-own salad destination. Guests will receive a $5 gift card with a purchase of $20 or more when they order directly with Saladworks for take-away or delivery via online ordering, telephone or, where permitted, in restaurant. They can use the gift card on a future visit or pay it forward to someone in need. Through the rest of March, rewards members who purchase four entrées will receive a free entrée. Also, free delivery is available through DoorDash and Uber Eats and $4 off $20 orders or more through GrubHub.
- Modern Market Eatery – a fast-fine restaurant based in Colorado that focuses on providing healthy food and happiness in the everyday lives of their customers. They serve pizzas, bowls, salads, sandwiches, soups, and more. They are in the process of transitioning their Broomfield, CO. location into a drive-thru, the first for the brand. Free delivery for orders of $25 and 30% off all orders when you use the code SAVERESTAURANTS. This promo code is good for takeout or delivery orders.
- Aroma Joe’s – a coffee chain based in Portland, Maine that specializes in handcrafted beverages like their signature lattes and their branded RUSH Energy Drinks. The brand also serves all day food options ranging from cookies and donuts to bagels and breakfast sandwiches. From March 15 – March 31, the brand is offering a free hot or iced 16 ounce coffee to all healthcare workers with a valid I.D. All of the brand’s drive thrus and delivery options are still available for consumers.
- Grumpy’s Restaurant – a family-owned, all-American diner located just outside Jacksonville, Florida that serves as a gathering space in the community. The diner has implemented curbside pick-up for patrons who want to stay in their cars, and has taken initiatives including offering single use: paper menus, utensils, cups, plateware, and condiments. They are offering $9.99 specialty waffles (dine in or take-out). As always, the restaurant brings in a professional cleaning crew every night and sanitizes all touch points after each guest.
- Island Fin Poke – a build-your-own poke bowl concept based in Winter Springs, FL, serving farm-to-fork, locally sourced produce and fish. Until further notice, the brand is offering a weekday dinner special, featuring a customized poke bowl and signature dole whip for $13. As a local business, they have a waived delivery fee on UberEATS, and they are also offering free curbside pickup to all guests. Mark has also chosen to not collect royalties this month to assist his franchisees.
- Main Squeeze Juice Co. – a smoothie, smoothie bowl and fresh juice concept based in New Orleans. Main Squeeze has suspended dine-in options and is now carry-out, drive-thru (where available) or delivery only. Customers can order delivery through DoorDash delivery service and have online ordering available their website. They’re also offering a free Cure Shot with any purchase of a 24 oz. smoothie, bowl or juice (online and in-person).
- Walk-On’s, a full-service restaurant known for offering elevated Louisiana-inspired food alongside an unparalleled sports viewing experience. Walk-on’s is offering a free cookie with every entree ordered through a delivery service as well as free delivery on orders $30 or more with code: WALKONS. The brand is also offering a 20% discount for To-Geaux orders with curbside service.
- Jeremiah’s Italian Ice – a Florida-favorite Italian Ice concept – is moving to carry-out only at all locations and drive-thru where available. They are also offering delivery through UberEats and DoorDash, who are currently waiving their delivery fees and have a contactless delivery option.
- The Great Greek is offering free deliver on orders made through Uber Eats. The restaurant is also offering curbside pickup and online ordering for convenience. Local locations are offering their communities daily deals and offers to help during this time.
- Jon Smith Subs is offering free delivery on Uber Eats orders. Customers can also order online and utilize curbside pickup. Daily deals and other offers for local communities vary by location.
- The Whimsy Cookie Company – A Memphis-based cookie franchise with nine locations in eight states (TN, OK, TX, SC, GA, MS, AR, AL). Co-owned by Laurie Suriff and Collins Tuohy (See Tuohy family of The Blind Side), 100% of the franchise’s business is carry-out and delivery.
- Columbus, Ohio-based Donatos Pizza has conducted (on average) 95% of its business via delivery (47%) and carry-out (46%) across its 160 stores nationwide.