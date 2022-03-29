Restaurant Vendors Let Flhip.com Help You Get In the Door First of New Restaurants Opening Every Week in the US





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Gilbert, AZ – Humble Bistro and Marketplace

If you’re looking for a new place to eat or shop near Queen Creek, try Humble Bistro and Marketplace. Humble Bistro and Marketplace is a neighborhood wine parlor with European bistro flair and global cuisine. It’s expected to open this spring. Humble Bistro will be at 1524 E. Williams Field Road.

Henderson, NV – Rosa Ristorante

For someone who started as a dishwasher back in 1989 in New Jersey, chef Rob Moore has come a long way both literally and figuratively. He first arrived in Las Vegas in 2004 and has been the force behind culinary impresario Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s tony steakhouses Prime at Bellagio and his eponymous steakhouse at Aria for the past 15 years. During his tenure both of these institutions have been lauded as some of the very best in a city with more high-end marbled beef emporiums than perhaps anywhere on the planet. So when Moore quietly stepped away from Prime late last year, eyebrows were raised. What wasn’t expected however was Prime’s gregarious front of house director and general manager David Oseas, alongside Moore’s mentee and sous from Prime, Andy Gomez, partnering with him to open Rosa Ristorante 12 miles off the Las Vegas strip in the southeastern suburb of Henderson.

Iowa Park, TX – Burger Co.

Iowa Park residents will soon be able to enjoy gourmet specialty burgers, catfish, chicken bites and more in the old Golden Chick location at 368 and Iowa Park Road. Iowa Park residents will soon be able to enjoy gourmet specialty burgers, catfish, chicken bites and more in the old Golden Chick location at 368 and Iowa Park Road.

Saint Paul, MN – Momento

Momento (360 St. Peter St., St. Paul, momento-stp.com) is coming to the former Pazzaluna space in downtown St. Paul. Morrissey Hospitality still owns the address and is betting on a smaller, less formal eatery for the locale. The kitchen will make use of the wood-fired ovens to build a menu that will lean into the seasons with a fresh, rotating selection of dishes.

Franklin, TN – MOOYAH Burgers

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is opening a new location in Nashville with franchise partners Martin and Alfredo Arguello, a father-and-son team who already own and operate one MOOYAH location in the market. The new restaurant, which is expected to open in April 2022, will be located at 1560 W. McEwen Drive.

Joint Base Charleston, SC – Thailicious

A new Thai restaurant recently opened in West Ashley, and the owners plan to add a second location in the spring. Atiya and Jason Sharon of Hanahan are now welcoming customers to Thailicious at 1975 Magwood Road in the Food Lion-anchored Ashley Crossing Shopping Center. The sign above the entrance still carries the name of the former occupant, Ti-ney Bangkok Thai Restaurant. The owners say it will be replaced in about a month. The couple plans to open a second venue in the spring at 7013 Dorchester Road across from the entrance to the Air Force portion of Joint Base Charleston.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com

More from Flhip

The post Restaurant Vendors Let Flhip.com Help You Get In the Door First of New Restaurants Opening Every Week in the US first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.