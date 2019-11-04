Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Tempe, AZ – Century Grand

Barter & Shake Creative Hospitality recently opened Century Grand — an art deco-inspired concept aiming to immerse guests in the experience of sipping modern cocktails in an early 20th-century train station. Century Grand offers an extensive whiskey list, an array of interesting wines, and, of course, meticulously fashioned cocktails. Chef Sacha Levine, formerly named Best of Phoenix’s vegetable wizard, has prepared a menu of mostly sharable items, harking back to comfort dishes made in humble American homes of the 1920s and ’30s

Boston, MA – Banners Kitchen & Tap

If the impressive (albeit pricey) draft beer list at Banners Kitchen & Tap, a new sports bar that opened at Hub on Causeway, isn’t enough to reel you in, then maybe its TV situation will. The bar claims to have the biggest in-restaurant LED TV on the East Coast, a massive thing dubbed the “Dream Screen.” On game night, take a seat at the bar; enjoy a beer or two from Trillium, Bent Water, Lone Pine, and other regional breweries; and indulge in an order of wings while rooting for your team.

West Palm Beach, FL – Sassafras

These share the menu with a range of snacks (including crispy chicken skins cacio e pepe), raw bar items, veggies, small plates (like chicken liver paté with pickled watermelon rind mostarda, and Wagyu beef cheeks and dumplings), and larger “supper” plates (as in shrimp and Geechie Boy Mill grits with bacon, butter sauce and scallions). Side dishes include radiatore and cheese, local squash and lima bean succotash and his grandmother Betty’s family-famous baked beans. For dessert: beignets with chicory custard, buttermilk panna cotta with cranberry honey and a s’mores chocolate chess pie, among other options.

Dayton, OH – Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

Club Oceano Seafood & Bar at The Greene Town Center is the newest entry on the local fine-dining seafood scene. Club Oceano’s founders are Raymond Chow, Sam Zheng and Brian Andzik. Chow and Zheng are co-founders of Sky Asian Cuisine, an Asian restaurant in Kettering. Andzik has served for 28 years as chairman and organizer of the Italian Fall Festa in Kettering.

Milwaukee, WI – Empanada restaurant

The 4,000-square-foot space is located on the ground floor adjacent to Public House, a new restaurant and bar from the team behind Gin Mill and the old Davidson Street Public House. Although operating separately, Public House will manage Middle C’s food program, including table service and a menu of small plates.

Tampa, FL – Old-School Bar and Grill

Chef Kaz, a Tokyo native, gained a following while manning Shogun’s sushi bar, and later through his wildly popular omakase pop-ups around town. Now, along with his Shogun and pop-up partner-in-sushi Eli Ramos, chef Kaz will open his own sushi restaurant, Nagomi. While it will technically be omakase, the pair wants the 12-seat sushi bar to be approachable in both price and style, with meals starting at $45. Nagomi will have two seatings per night, and chef Kaz says he hopes to get direction from diners on what they’re seeking that night, whether it be straight sushi or fusion.

