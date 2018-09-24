Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

(RestaurantNews.com) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here.

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Kansas City, MO – Fox & Pearl

Chef-Owner Vaughn Good will bring his vision of casual upscale dining to 2143 Summit Street, and is operating a temporary location at 815 W. 17th during construction. Dinner and brunch will be offered with a focus on his charcuterie and fresh pasta skills which will serve as the framework for seasonal foods.

Los Angeles, CA – Simone

Diners in the golden state probably take a few knocks for their interpretation of food and this casual eatery just might define that notion when they open within the month at 447 S. Hewitt Street. Look for toast topped with abalone and avocado, burrata with plum confit and a Chef’s tasting menu soon.

West Hartford, CT – Texas de Brazil

This upscale chain operator will open their latest location by mid-October at 1500 New Britain Avenue. Guests may look forward to their roaming carvers offering up traditionally seasoned and slow-roasted cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken, sausages along with a salad bar to temper guests’ meat overload.

Ft. Myers, FL – Maverick Grille

Fast-Casual operations are still moving forward as a quick way to grab a “better-for-you” meal quickly with this one located at 4480 Fowler Street with an early fall opening planned. Guests will have the opportunity to tailor their meal that uses rice bowls, wraps and salads as their framework for toppings.

New York, NY – Uncle Chop

Partners Morgan and Callum Sigg, Callum McLaughlin and Chef Chris Rendell will open this casual concept at 7 Cornelia Street late September or early October. Named for an infamous Australian underworld figure they’ll offer caramelized sticky pork, kingfish sashimi and Wagyu beef rendang curry.

Houston, TX – Tribute

Chef Neal Cox and Sommelier Vanessa Trevino-Boyd will head the team of this upscale concept at 111 North Post Oak for a late October opening. Diners may review their collection of over 500 wines, menu items include charred rib-eye steak, smoked Wagyu beef, redfish on the half-shell and gulf oysters.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com