Restaurant Vendors Find New Leads for Restaurants Opening Soon

Austin, TX – The Five 7

Crestview gas station convenience store Sunrise Mini Mart is expanding into the space next door, bringing a natural wine bar and comfort food (which will likely mean potentially Neapolitan pizza, along with cheese and charcuterie plates). Owner Sam Rozani wants to keep the space approachable so people can explore many wines without feeling intimidated. The spot will also serve beer and coffee

Queen Creek, AZ – Fat Cats

On the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Riggs roads in Queen Creek. The venue will have 20 bowling lanes, an eight-screen movie theater, glow golf, virtual reality, and an arcade, according to Trevor Cannon, Fat Cats marketing manager. He said the team expects to begin construction in April or May 2020 with an opening planned for 2021.

Easton, PA – Flaming Crab Cajun Seafood Restaurant

“The Flaming Crab’s menu will be the same as Red Crab,” Zhang said. “We’re just creating a new franchise as we expand quickly in the Pennsylvania region. Right now, we are looking at opening restaurants in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and State College. We also want to open at least four more Flaming Crabs in the Lehigh Valley.”

St. Petersburg, FL – Mary Margaret’s Olde Irish Tavern

Coming soon to 29 3rd Street North (formerly Sea Dog Pub DTSP) on the Jannus Block in Downtown St Pete. From the owners of The Galley, Mary Margaret’s menu will include classic items like the Proper Shepherd’s Pie with lamb, Kennedy’s Corned Beef and Cabbage, and The Reuben Sandwich with Guinness Gravy.

Cambridge, MA – Café Beatrice

Café Beatrice 2.0 will showcase baked goods by acclaimed pastry chef Brian Mercury, who joined the Puritan team in summer 2019. His treats, both sweet and savory, will be playing an integral role in all of the Lexington’s menus. In January 2020, he previewed some potential Café Beatrice items at a couple of pop-up events at Puritan, including an Italian grinder croissant.

Windsor Locks, CT – La Familia Tacos + Tequila

A full-service restaurant and bar will be added near Gate 25 with the addition of La Familia, a Latin fusion restaurant.

