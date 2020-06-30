Restaurant Technologies Taps Veteran Leader Aric Nissen to Support the Company’s Next Growth Stage

Minneapolis, MN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Leading casual and quick-serve restaurant brand veteran Aric Nissen has joined Restaurant Technologies as chief marketing officer, the company announced today.

His role at Restaurant Technologies, the top provider of foodservice cooking oil and hood and flue management solutions, will be to lead the company marketing efforts through the next stages of growth, following on the successful acquisitions of AutoMist and Grease Lock. These solutions, along with the company’s flagship Total Oil Management system are used in more than 30,000 restaurant, casino, hospital, hotel, education and other foodservice kitchens across the U.S. to increase safety, efficiency, quality and productivity.

“This is a home-run hire for Restaurant Technologies,” said Jeff Kiesel , CEO, RTI. “Aric has a proven record of success everywhere he has been. He’s passionate about this industry and our customers and brings a wealth of experience that we can apply to strategic marketing immediately.”

Prior to Restaurant Technologies, Nissen served as vice president of revenue management for Subway, helping build out revenue strategies for the global chain. Leadership positions with Famous Dave’s, Leeann Chin, Country Kitchen and Dairy Queen gave Nissen deep expertise in foodservice business strategies, operational efficiencies and equipment. At Dairy Queen, he oversaw the company’s Blizzard brand and more than doubled the product line in size to $800 million in less than five years.

A Minnesota native, Nissen was named a Twin Cities Business Journal “40 under 40” and has been featured by Food Network, Nation’s Restaurant News, Brandweek Magazine and other industry-leading sources as a restaurant segment business and marketing thought leader. He was previously a member of the board of directors for the National Restaurant Association’s Marketing Executives Group.

“CMOs are growth champions, so joining the Restaurant Technologies team now puts me in a perfect position to help guide us into the next growth stage,” Nissen said. “Restaurant Technologies’ unique value has had an incredible impact on foodservice and quality, employee safety and operations.”

Restaurant Technologies is the leading foodservice industry partner, proudly serving more than 30,000 quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery delis, hotels, casinos, universities and hospitals, nationwide. Restaurant Technologies helps foodservice operators make safer, smarter, more efficient and more sustainable kitchens through their cooking oil and hood and flue management solutions. Total Oil Management automates the cooking oil process from storage and handling to filtration, monitoring and disposal of used cooking oil. AutoMist® automates hood and flue cleaning, and Grease Lock

hood filters slow grease build-up. Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minn., Restaurant Technologies is a privately held company, currently operates 41 depots and has more than 1,000 employees serving customers across the United States. Visit www.rti-inc.com and follow us on Twitter @RTIoil , LinkedIn or Facebook .

Media Contact:

Amy Fisher

612-455-1773

amy.fisher@padillaco.com