Restaurant review: Tucker Silk Mill in Easton offers breakfasts, lunches with Australian twist

Just what is an “Aussie cafe?”

Tucker Silk Mill, which bills itself as such an establishment, serves eats and drinks with an Australian twist in a formerly underused and quickly redeveloping location. Housed in the former Simon Silk Mill in Easton, it joins a new brewery, Boser Geist, and coming brewery Sole Artisan Ales, as well as many other opening and operating businesses.

Two of the three business partners, husband and wife Jason Hoy and Melanie Hansche, hail from Down Under and relocated to the area when Hansche joined Rodale as an editorial director.

The breakfast and lunch spot has a lighter menu, with breakfast options including granola bowls and toast, and brunch/lunch options that vary from topped toasts and salads to sandwiches and baked goods. A full half of the menu is devoted to drinks, with a tea menu, milkshakes, maple seltzer floats, shrubs, coffee and spiced tea options. And yes, Tucker Silk Mill has Vegemite.

Setting and decor: Tucker’s aesthetic is both messy and pleasing, reminding me of a cafe that you might stumble on in San Francisco. On a large back wall is an amalgam of wine bottles, glasses, figurines, pitchers and more that give a colorful look and a nonchalance reminding you to not take Tucker too seriously. The staffer working the counter encouraged us to take a menu and sit down at one of five large communal wooden tables before returning to order. Large windows allow natural light through, illuminating the concrete-floored facility, exposed brick walls and bright white color. Small potted plants and vintage stereo photo viewers adorn the windowsills and tables, giving the space a whimsical charm.

Entrees: My friend ordered the Sanga sandwich ($9), a delightful item clearly made using fresh and quality ingredients. Piled on thick, untoasted, local Wayfare Baker sourdough bread were thick slices of savory ham off the bone, thin slices of zucchini, a bright and flavorful carrot hash, spinach and zippy seeded mustard. It was filling and healthy.

I chose the ham and cheese toastie ($6.50), a delicious Australian take on a classic grilled ham and cheese. Tucker uses a vintage 1974 Breville toastie machine that produces a gorgeous golden deep toasted color on the bread and presses the edges to create a gooey delight. While the Sanga was more of a sandwich that resembled a clear spring day, the toastie was the comfort food you crave in the cold weather. Smokey Benton’s country ham, not as thick as the Sanga’s meat, melded with divine creamy, nutty Gruyere.

Sides: I got a cup of roasted carrot-ginger soup ($4.50) that was almost too nice to eat. Topped with thin slices of radish, carrot and sesame seeds, this hearty soup chock full of umami (owing to miso), leeks and coconut was thick, deep orange and far from bland. It also came with two unbelievably good pieces of buttered sourdough bread, perfect for dipping.

Dessert: My friend got the Anzac cookies ($1.50 for two), which a staff member helpfully pointed out originated with the New Zealand Army Corps when citizens would send the biscuits to their loved ones because they use ingredients (oats, flour, sugar, butter and golden syrup) that don’t spoil. History lesson aside, these were dark golden in color, lightly sweet and a steal at this price. They had a light flavor, almost almond-like, that was complemented by a delicious Americano ($3.25), using Toby’s Estate Coffee, some of the best I’ve had locally in some time.

I got an apple cinnamon baby bundt cake ($2.50), a spectacular little morsel that had a nice baked crunch on the outside that yielded to a rich, moist cake that was well-spiced and nearly perfect. It was small enough to not be a gut-buster and substantial enough that you couldn’t balk at the price.

Service: Service was limited to ordering at the counter and a quick goodbye, but the staff was excellent throughout our visit, friendly when ordering, and chatted with many of the customers who came through during the lunch rush. They seemed to be a genuinely cheery bunch of people who enjoy what they do.

Bottom line: Tucker Silk Mill is a new and welcome addition to the Simon Milk Mill, serving fresh, delicious food that has an Australian take on things. For a nice breakfast or a light lunch, Tucker’s has enough variety to satisfy. Lunch for two totaled $30.50.

DETAILS

Tucker Silk Mill

1247 Simon Blvd, N107, Easton

917-743-4624, tuckersilkmill.com

Prices: Breakfast: $4-$6; toasts: $8; salads and sandwiches: $6.50-$9.50; soup: $4.50-$6.50; baked goods: $2-$3.50; drinks: $3-$7.50

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: At the rear of the Simon Silk Mill complex near Bushkill Drive and North 13th Street. Free parking in shared lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

