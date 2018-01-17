Restaurant review: Roasted improves on former Blue Sky in south Bethlehem

After the much-beloved Blue Sky Cafe ended a 10-year run in late June, many were anxious to see a replacement for their favorite breakfast and brunch spot. And so came Roasted, a new venture run by some of the employees of Blue Sky.

Headed by husband and wife Shelli and Chris Topping, with co-owner Derek Wallen, the trio hired back former Blue Sky chef Steven Brunette, who devised a menu of Blue Sky favorites and new dishes.

Roasted offers breakfast all day and lunch options starting at 11 a.m. A sprawling choice of breakfast sandwiches, Mexican-inspired egg dishes, pancakes, French toast, omelets and scrambles make up the breakfast offerings. For lunch, Roasted has a menagerie of sandwiches, grilled creations, soups, salads, panini and wraps. Scattered throughout both are vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Setting and decor: Roasted’s decor features a smart update of the former furnishings, with wood floor laminate providing a more sophisticated look than the previous checkered look. The lunch counter, which seats 10, has been redone with darker wood and black stools, and the main dining area, seating about 50, is still accented with a brick wall and newly installed abstract paintings. Techno music plays lightly in the background, and the space is brightly lit with natural light.

Food: I chose the Oreo French toast ($8.25), an exercise in gluttony. Two huge pieces of Texas toast were dredged in fine-ground Oreo crumbs and dusted copiously with powdered sugar. The bread was moist and fluffy, and between the two pieces of bread was a house-made Oreo cream filling. An ultra-sweet dessert icing took the whole thing overboard. Best in small doses, the filling took it from sweet breakfast into confectionery territory. It was an inventive take on a classic dish and definitely worth returning to, although Roasted's banana bourbon French toast is a tempting alternative.

My wife got the Jaba scrambler ($9.50), which came with two pieces of Texas toast on the side and a sizable scrambled egg entree piled on the plate. A base of soft roasted potatoes, wilted kale, sauteed peppers and onions was topped with perfectly soft eggs and a hefty helping of fresh, creamy goat cheese. The garlic and roasted veggies gave an earthy flavor that played off the light tang of the goat cheese. It was a robust, but healthy, meal that was as filling as it was tasty.

Coffee: Roasted serves coffee ($2.75 for a mug) from Homestead, a Pennsylvania coffee roaster in Upper Black Eddy. It has the Black Eddy’s Darkness blend on regularly, a mixture of African and Indonesian coffee, and a rotating brew that was Sumatra on our visit. With notes of dark chocolate, clove and cinnamon, it was a great cup of coffee that left this Joe drinker appeased.

Service: Despite a busy Saturday morning rush on our visit, we were seated immediately and our server was attentive throughout our breakfast. Our meals came out very quickly after ordering. We lingered after eating and didn’t feel rushed to get out the door. Almost all of the staff members, our server included, were in good spirits, smiling and made us feel at home. The experience was great and I plan to return to give some of Roasted’s lunch options a try.

Bottom line: Roasted is a polished, welcome reincarnation of one of the Lehigh Valley’s most adored breakfast spots. Not only does Roasted live up to Blue Sky’s reputation, it also improves upon it. It has a full menu of breakfast and lunch items, and the freshness of the ingredients in my wife’s dish and the inventiveness of mine were welcome. Breakfast for two totaled $24.65 with tax.

DETAILS

Roasted

22 W. Fourth St., Bethlehem

610-849-2673, roastedbethlehem.com

Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.-Sun.

Prices: Breakfast sandwiches: $8.25-$9.50; oatmeal: $4.50-$6; pancakes: $4.75-$9.50; French toast: $4.25-$9.50; scrambles and omelets: $4.25-$9.50; sandwiches: $5.50-9.75; salads: $7.50; paninis: $8.50-$9.75; wraps: $8.50-$9

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On the south side of West Fourth Street, between New and Vine streets and next to EZ Money. Metered parking available on street and in nearby garage at 324 S. New St.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

