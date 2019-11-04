Restaurant Industry Veteran Emad Tawfik Bringing Ohio’s First MOOYAH to Middleburg Heights

Franchisee Emad Tawfik Opening Better Burger Brand in Middleburg Heights on November 4, 2019

Middleburg Heights, OH (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is gearing up to bring its mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes to the lucky residents of Middleburg Heights. The restaurant, opening on November 4, 2019 will be located at 19137 East Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights. The Middleburg Heights location will be the only MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant in the state of Ohio.

Prior to signing a franchise agreement with MOOYAH, Emad Tawfik moved to Cleveland from Cairo, Egypt in 1999 to pursue a career in banking. He took a job at Burger King as a general manager to make ends meet — that job turned into a 20-year career as Director of Operations, overseeing 40 restaurants in two territories. Now Tawfik is starting a business of his own by opening MOOYAH in Middleburg Heights, opening on November 4, 2019.

As a seasoned industry veteran, you could say Tawfik knows what makes a good burger. When a representative from MOOYAH reached out to him about franchising, he decided to take the plunge. “When I got introduced to MOOYAH, I fell in love with the quality, freshness and the amount of choices they have, and I decided to bring it to Ohio,” said Tawfik.

Tawfik believes that Middleburg Heights is the perfect location for his first store. Middleburg Heights’ MOOYAH will be situated very closely to the Cleveland International Airport, Baldwin Wallace University and where the Cleveland Browns have training camp. He is looking forward to potential expansion throughout Ohio and the surrounding areas once the first location gets up-and-running. “I used to run 40 restaurants, so I’m definitely opening more than one,” said Tawfik.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100% Certified Angus Beef® burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey and mouthwatering black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with 10 free veggie toppings and 10 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. No. 1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100% real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from seven flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s Chocolate® to Reese’s®, Oreo® and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from six real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s Chocolate®, Reese’s®, Oreo® and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com and franchise.mooyah.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

