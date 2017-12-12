Restaurant Chain Growth Report 12/12/17

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Metairie, LA-based AL COPELAND INVESTMENTS (founded 1983) has added new concepts called Copeland’s MKT (1) and Batch 13 (1) for an overall company increase from 13 to 15 (15% growth). Their other company concepts include: Copeland’s Cheesecake Bistro (3), Copeland’s Gourmet Kitchen (1) and Copeland’s Of New Orleans (9). These family/casual restaurants serve mostly Cajun/Creole cuisine, open for lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $10-$30+. Full bar service is available and seating is for about 300. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AR, CA, FL, GA, LA and TX.

Brighton, MA-based THE BRIAR GROUP (founded 1972) has added 2 new concepts called Glass House (1) and K2 (1) for an overall company increase from 12 to 14 (17% growth). The other company concepts include: Anthem Kitchen & Bar (1), Brew Café (1), City Bar (2) City Table (1), Gather (1), Green Briar (1), Mj O’connor’s (2) Ned Devine’s (1), Solas (1) and The Harp (1). The restaurant concepts are upscale, serving bar and grill fare. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Seating is for about 200. Catering and private party services are available. All the restaurants are in MA.

Houston, TX-based CORDUA RESTAURANTS (founded 1987) has increased by 1 unit for the Churrascos concept, from 5 to 6 (20% concept growth). Their other company concepts include: Amazon Grill (1), Americas (1) and Artista (1). These upscale South American restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar service is availabe and seating is for about 200. Catering and banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants are located in TX.

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI-based DA EDOARDO’S (founded1951) has added a new concept called La Lanterna (1) for an overall company increase from 4 to 5 (25% company growth). The other company concepts are Café Nini (1) Grosse Pointe (1), Grand Blanc (1) and Foxtown Grille (1). These upscale Italian restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. Full bar is available and seating is for about 125. Catering is and banquet services are available. All the retaurants are located in MI.

Houston, TX-based HOUSE OF PIES RESTAURANT (founded 1968) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). These family/casual bakery/cafes are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Units seat about 100. Franchising is available. All the restaurants trade in TX.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Portland, OR-based BLUE STAR DONUTS has increased by 2 units for the Blue Star Donuts concept, from 7 to 9 (29% concept growth), by 1 unit for the Boxer Ramer concept, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth) and added a 2-unit concept called Heart Pizza. Overall company increase was from 9 to 14 (56% growth). The restaurants are quick serve, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served at select locations. Average seating is for about 50. Catering is available. Trading areas are CA and OR.

Florida-based BREAKFAST STATION (founded 1995) has increased by 3 units, from 10 to 13 (30% growth). The restaurants are family/casual, specilizing in breakfast foods. Per person check average is $4-$12+, with average seating for about 70. All the restaurants are located in FL.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Miramar Beach, FL-based ANOTHER BROKEN EGG CAFE (founded 1996) has increased by 10 units, from 56 to 66 (18% growth). This family/casual breakfast concept is open for breakfast and lunch, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Full bar is served and seating is for about 100. Catering and private party services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AL, CA, FL, GA, IN, KY, LA, MS, NC, OH, SC, TN and TX. We last featured this company on 7/19/16 (10% growth).

Tucson, AZ-based BAGGIN’S GOURMET SANDWICHES (founded 1984) has increased by 1 unit, from 10 to 11 (10% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 70. Catering, delivery and online ordering options are available. All the stores are located in AZ. We wrote about this concept on 8/9/16 (11% growth).

