Restaurant Chain Growth Report 09/17/19

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

Milton, GA-based PROVINO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT (founded 1977) has increased by 1 unit for the Provino’s concept, from 8 to 9 (13% concept growth). The company also operates a 1-unit concept called Scalini’s. Overall company increase from 9 to 10 (11% company growth). These family/casual Italian restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with a $10-$30+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and seating for about 225. Banquet services are available. Trading areas are GA and TN.

Greensboro, NC-based QUAINTANCE-WEAVER RESTAURANTS & HOTELS (founded 1988) has added 2 new concepts: O. Henry Hotel (1) and Proximity Hotel (1) for an overall company increase from 4 to 6 (50% growth). The other company concepts are: Green Valley Grill (1), Lucky 32 (2) and Print Works Bistro (1). These upscale restaurants serve American cuisine and are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Per person check average is $15-$50+. Full bar and banquet services are available. Seating is for about 200. All locations trade in NC

Cypress, CA-based REAL MEX RESTAURANTS (founded 1954) has increased by 1 unit for the El Torito Authentico concept, from 30 to 31 (3% concept growth), 1 unit for the Chevy’s Fresh Mex concept, from 22 to 23 (5% concept growth) and by 2 units for the Pink Taco concept, from 3 to 5 (67% growth) for an overall company increase from 64 to 68 (6% growth). The other company concepts include: Acapulco Mexican Restaurant (4), El Torito Grill (2), Las Brisas (1), Sinigual (1) and Who Song & Larry’s (1). These family/casual Mexican restaurants are open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 250. Catering and private party services are available. Trading areas CA, FL, IL, MD, MNMO, NJ, NV, NY VA and WA.

Webster, NY-based SALVATORE’S OLD FASHIONED PIZZERIA (founded 1978) has increased by 3 units, from 26 to 29 (12% growth). This quick serve pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Delivery and drive-thru services are available. All locations are in NY.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

New York, NY-based QUALITY BRANDED (founded 2007) has increased by 1 unit for the Quality Eats concept, from 2 to 3 (50% concept growth) and added a new concept called Don Angie (1). Other company concepts are Maloney & Porcelli (1), Park Avenue (1), Quality Italian (2), Quality Meats (2) and Smith & Wollensky (1). Overall company increase was from 9 to 11 (22% growth). The restaurants are upscale concepts, serving Italian food and steak. Restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 300. Per person check average is $15-$50+, open for lunch and dinner. Banquet rooms are available. Trading areas are CO, FL and NY.

Coeur D’Alene, ID-based SAN FRANCISCO SOURDOUGH EATERY (founded 1999) has increased by 3 units, from 10 to 13 (30% growth). This fast casual sandwich shop is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 60. Catering and online ordering are available. Trading areas are ID, UT and WA.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Springfield, MO-based ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD (founded 1986) has increased by 17 units, from 63 to 80 (27% growth) and entered into GA and SC. This quick serve frozen custard shop is open for lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Locations have limited seating. About half the units are franchised. Trading areas are AR, AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, KS, MO, NC, OK, SC, TN and TX. We last featured this concept on 6/20/18 (26% growth).

Kansas City, MO-based 54TH STREET GRILL & BAR (founded 1990) has increased by 1 unit, from 29 to 30 (3% growth). This family/casual bar and grill is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Average seating is for about 200. Trading areas are IL, KS, MO and TX. We last wrote about this concept on 1/2/19 (12% growth).

About RestaurantData®.com Publisher

