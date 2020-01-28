Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/28/20

( RestaurantNews.com ) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

North Vancouver, BC-based BEAN AROUND THE WORLD COFFEES (founded 1990) has increased by 6 units, from 21 to 27 (29% growth). This quick serve coffee shop is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner hours, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Shops have limited seating. All the locations are in BC.

Blue Island, IL-based BEGGAR’S PIZZA (founded 1976) has increased by 3 units, from 23 to 26 (13% growth). This family/casual pizzeria is open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer is served. Average unit seats about 100. Online ordering, delivery, catering and private party services are available. Locations are franchised and trade in IL and IN.

Columbus, OH-based BIBIBOP ASIAN GRILL (founded 2013) has increased by 13 units, from 30 to 43 (43% growth). The concept is fast casual, open for lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Catering and online ordering options are available. Stores are franchied and trade in CA, DC, IL, MD and OH. Bibibop is a subsidiary of Charleys Philly Steaks.

Albany, NY-based DELMONICO’S ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE (founded 1998) has increased by 1 unit, from 6 to 7 (17% growth). This upscale steakhouse is open for dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 150. Banquet services are available. Trading areas are FL and NY.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Marietta, GA-based J. CHRISTOPHER’S RESTAURANT (founded 1997) has increased by 4 units, from 20 to 24 (20% growth). This family/casual concept is open for breakfast and lunch, specializing in breakfast foods. Seating is for about 125. Locations trade in GA and TN. Franchising is available.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Irving, TX-based BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP (founded 1995) has increased by 2 units for the Barcelona Wine Bar concept, from 15 to 17 (13% concept growth) and by 6 units for the Bartaco concept, from 16 to 22 (38% concept growth). Overall company increase was from 31 to 39 (26% growth). The restaurants are upscale, serving Spanish and Mexican cuisines. Meal periods are lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar service and average seating for about 150. Catering and banquet services are available. Trading areas are AL, CO, CT, DC, FL, GA, MA, NC, NY, PA, TN and VA. We last wrote about this concept on 10/9/18 (7% growth).

