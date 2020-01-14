Restaurant Chain Growth Report 01/14/20

(RestaurantNews.com) RestaurantData.com has released its latest Restaurant Chain Growth Report.

Growing Concepts of Multi Unit Operators

Concepts that have grown by at least 5% (if less than 50 units).

San Francisco, CA-based THE STINKING ROSE (founded 1995) has added a new concept called Caprice (1). Other company concepts are Calzone’s (1), Crab House At Pier 39 (1), Franciscan Crab Restaurant (1), Frankie’s Pier 43 (1), Osso Steak House (1), Salito’s Crab House & Prime Rib (1), The Dead Fish (1), The Old Clam House (1) and The Stinking Rose (2). Overall company increase was from 10 to 11 (10% company growth). These upscale steak and seafood concepts are open for lunch and dinner, with a $15-$50+ per person check average. The restaurants have full bar and average seating for about 300. Banquet rooms are available. All the restaurants trade in CA.

Memphis, TN-based CORKY’S RIBS & BBQ (founded 1984) has increased by 1 unit, from 9 to 10 (11% growth). This family/casual BBQ is open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 100. Catering and online ordering are available. Locations are franchised and trade in AR, MS and TN.

Westfield, MA-based WINGS OVER (founded 1999) has increased by 2 units for the Hangar Pub & Grill concept, from 3 to 5 (67% concept growth). The company also operates 38 Wings Over units. Hanggar is a family/casual bar and grill, open for lunch and dinner, with an $8-$20+ per person check average. Wings Over is quick serve, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Wings Over serves beer. Locations are franchised and trade in CT, MA, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TN, VA, VT and WI.

Norman, OK-based LA BAGUETTE FRENCH BAKERY & CAFE (founded 1984) has increased by 1 unit, from 2 to 3 (50% growth). This family/casual cafe is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a $6-$15+ per person check average. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 50. All locations are in OK.

Emerging and Re-emerging Concepts

Concepts with 20 units or less who grew by at least 2 units.

Albuquerque, NM-based IL VICINO WOOD OVEN PIZZA (founded 1992) has increased by 4 units for the Il Vicino concept, from 4 to 8 (100% concept growth). The company also operates Canteen Brewhouse (1) and Canteen Taproom (1). Overall company increase was from 6 to 10 (67% company growth). The restaurants are family/casual, serving pizza and Italian food. Beer and wine are served and seating is for about 200. Banquet services and online ordering options are available. Trading areas are CO, KS and NM.

Hattiesburg, MS-based WARD’S RESTAURANTS (founded 1978) has increased by 17 units, from 20 to 37 (85% growth). This quick serve restaurant, serving American cuisine, is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 30. Between 60% and 70% of locations are franchised. All the locations are in MS.

Repeat Growers

Concepts previously written about in the past 18 months.

Lexington, KY-based FAZOLI’S (founded 1988) has increased by 2 units, from 215 to 217 (1% growth). This fast casual Italian concept is open for lunch and dinner, with a $4-$12+ per person price range. Seating is for about 100. Catering is available. Trading areas are AL, AR, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, OH, OK, OR, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, WI and WV. About half the units are franchised. We last featured this concept on 7/24/18 (1% growth).

