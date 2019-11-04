Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar Honors America’s Military Veterans

Retired and Active Military Invited to Enjoy a Free Almost Famous Sandwich on November 10 and 11

Pittsburgh, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Active or retired military can enjoy a free Primanti Bros. Almost Famous sandwich in honor of their service to America, Sunday, Nov. 10 and Monday, Nov. 11, at all Primanti Bros. locations across six states.

“All of us at Primanti Bros. are pleased to recognize retired and active military serving our country,” said Ryan Wilkinson, marketing director, Primanti Bros. “Many of our hardworking fans have dedicated themselves to protecting our freedom, so we wanted to show our appreciation by giving them their own free, classic Primanti Bros. Almost Famous sandwich.”

Retired and active military are welcome to visit any Primanti Bros. location in six states for this special offer, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Michigan and Indiana.

About Primanti Brothers

In 1933, Joe Primanti opened a lunch cart in Pittsburgh’s Strip District selling sandwiches to the hungry truckers who were coming and going at all times of the night. Encouraged by sales and positive feedback, Joe expanded to a small storefront where he was joined by his brothers Dick and Stanley and their nephew John DePriter. And that’s how the very first Primanti Bros. location was born – Primanti Bros. currently has 42 locations, all dedicated to that early notion that folks deserve great food, with no pretense, for a good price.

Contacts:

Ryan Wilkinson

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

724-689-3696

mediarelations@PrimantiBros.com

Brian Tedeschi

Think Communications, Inc.

412-638-5981

brian@thinkcreativity.com