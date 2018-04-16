Popular Mexican restaurant moves from Easton to Forks Township

La Perla Tapatia, which has operated for nearly six years at 1126 Northampton St. in Easton’s West Ward, will open Monday at its new digs at 308 Mill Road, off Sullivan Trail, in Forks Township.

The restaurant, named after the nickname of Mexican city Guadalajara, is run by husband and wife Alex and Mariana Ramirez.

“We just really like this area,” Mariana said in reference to the move. “Also, the property is more updated and offers more parking.”

The 40-seat, full-service restaurant is a family operation with Alex heading the kitchen, Mariana handling the food prep and serving and the couple’s children helping out with bussing tables, dishwashing and more.

Menu highlights include empanadas, enchiladads, nachos, quesadillas, sopes, tacos, tortas and platters such as carne asada, huevos rancheros and tilapia ala perla.

For corn tacos, guests can choose three tacos (same meat) for $8 or individual tacos for $3 each. For flour tacos, guests can order one choice-of-meat taco for $4 or opt for an order of two fish tacos for $8.50.

Taco meats include grilled steak, grilled shredded chicken cooked with tomato and corn, oven-baked pork roast, Mexican sausage with potato and more.

Among the most popular dishes are barbacoa (marinated pot roast in home-style guajillo sauce) tacos and the carnitas Mexicanas platter (caramelized pork roast served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole).

“My favorite is the al pastor, which is marinated pork chop with pineapple,” Marianna said. “All of our food is authentic, traditional Mexican — not Tex-Mex. And nothing is too spicy, but spice available on the side, if you like.”

The restaurant’s new site, in the Old Mill Plaza, previously housed Bravo’s Mexican Food, which closed in March after about two years of business.

The Ramirezes removed the space’s former counter and added new decor such as family photos and sombreros.

La Perla Tapatia, which is BYOB, also serves homemade Mexican desserts such as flan and churros and homemade beverages such as horchata (made with rice, cinnamon, milk and sugar) and jamaica (made from hibiscus flower).

Hours at the new location are 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: 610-438-3796.

