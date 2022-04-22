Pollo Campero Launches Grilled Camperitos, Grilled Chicken Nuggets That Bring the Flavor

Say bye-bye to bland with specially seasoned,100% white meat grilled chicken nuggets

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Move over, competitors – there’s a new grilled chicken nugget in town that brings variety and spice to the category from Guatemalan-born Pollo Campero : introducing new Grilled Camperitos, the 100% white meat grilled chicken nuggets marinated in a unique blend of Peruvian and citrus spices for big, unbeatable flavor.

Available now, Grilled Camperitos are offered in 6- and 9-count meals with a choice of nine unique sides that include Corn Salad, Campero Beans, Yuca Fries or Sweet Plantains. A 30-count option for group dining is also available, and for a limited time, guests can buy one individual Grilled Camperitos meal and get another for free or add a 6-count order of Grilled Camperitos to any Pollo Campero meal for just $3. Both specials can only be found on the Campero app or at order.campero.com .

Grilled Camperitos join Pollo Campero’s famously flavorful menu of thoughtfully prepared, slow-marinated grilled chicken, fried chicken and fresh sides that consumers can feel great about enjoying with their family and friends.

“The Pollo Campero menu is rooted in family recipes that have been passed down for over 50 years, and with our new Grilled Camperitos, we continue to bring innovative, delicious and diverse menu items that everyone will love,” said Pollo Campero Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Luis Javier Rodas. “More flavorful than any other grilled nugget on the market, we are confident that the new Grilled Camperitos will satisfy every palate and will soon become a fan favorite.”

For additional flavor, Grilled Camperitos can be ordered with a choice of dipping sauces including Signature Campero, Ranch, BBQ, Buffalo, Honey Mustard, Avocado Ranch or Frank’s RedHot® Sweet Chili.

About Pollo Campero

Family founded in Guatemala in 1971, Pollo Campero is a fast service restaurant specializing in uniquely flavorful chicken and a diverse menu offering individual and family meals made with quality ingredients. Using family recipes passed down from generation to generation and a fried chicken recipe that is considered a national treasure of Guatemala, Pollo Campero offers tender, juicy, hand-breaded fried chicken and slow-marinated, citrus-infused grilled chicken that is always fresh and prepared daily. Pollo Campero also offers hand-selected, farm-to-restaurant sides inspired by the brand’s roots in Latin America. Since its beginnings as a small, family-owned restaurant, Pollo Campero has grown to more than 350 restaurants around the world. To learn more about Pollo Campero, visit us.campero.com and follow the flavor on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contacts:

Peyton Klemm

Peyton@spmcommunications.com

817-329-3257

