Politicized process sped Jaime Grosshans' rise to Florida Supreme Court, critics say

Jaime Rutland Grosshans' three-year journey from a law firm in Winter Garden to the Florida Supreme Court began when she was nominated to be a county judge by a commission that included her husband among its members. Though the panel’s chair said the husband did not participate in her selection, critics say Grosshans’ rapid rise is emblematic of the politicized way Florida fills judicial vacancies — with the governor picking from a list of candidates chosen by commissions stocked with his own appointees.