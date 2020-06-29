T2ZS3N7GW5DH3IYS562SPGLHPY.jpg

Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun
Police: 43-year-old man killed in West Baltimore on Monday

June 29, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
A 43-year-old man was fatally shot in Sandtown-Winchester in West Baltimore on Monday, police said.