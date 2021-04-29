Pizza Twist On the Rise Throughout the Nation, Signing Six New Locations

The international pizza chain added locations throughout California, in Illinois, and in North Carolina.

Sacramento CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Twist , a unique pizza chain infused with flavorful Indian influences, continues its expansion through six new territories this April.

The new locations can be found in California, North Carolina, and Illinois. These bring the current total of franchise units sold to 10 in the past 3 months. “To say that we are excited with the expansion thus far is an understatement,” stated Harpreet Dahyia, Founder and Owner. “Our momentum has picked up exponentially here in 2021, proving that great pizza will in fact grow and it’s a stable choice in the franchise market.” The company currently has over 60 locations.

California will welcome four new Pizza Twist locations. Sudhir Mohan has just signed for Elk Grove’s new location. Jaspal Padam has signed for the new store in Fremont. Franchisees Satpal Cheema, Jasveer Cheema, and Jaswant Singh have signed for a location in Sacramento. The fourth West Coast location this round is owned by Vick Sekhon, Joginder Sekhon, and Jodh Singh, adding a new store to Modesto. Franchisee Parth Patel will be opening a Pizza Twist in Chicago and Belmont, North Carolina will welcome a new store owned by Anuj Patel, Mayur Patel, Nirav Patel, and Jaymin Patel.

Dahyia points out that this year’s growth shows no signs of slowing down and that new locations are already in the works throughout the country. “Our goal here is to be one of the main players in the pizza space. We are well on our way and continue to seek new markets where we are confident that Pizza Twist will grow,” stated Dahyia.

Pizza Twist specializes in the creation of unique flavor combinations for their menu, including many of which are vegan, keto, halal, vegetarian, or gluten-free. “Pizza is timeless and flexes no matter the economic state,” pointed out Dahyia. “We offer delivery, pick-up, or dine-in. Our model is flawless and our growth is proving that.”

The entire Pizza Twist team invites those interested in learning more about owning their own Pizza Twist to visit their website .

About Pizza Twist

Pizza Twist is an international pizza chain. With locally sourced ingredients and premium quality GMO-Free meat, the menu is filled with vegan, gluten-free and traditional Indian twists of flavor. To find a Pizza Twist near you, visit their website at https://www.pizzatwist.com .

Media Contact:

TJ Kooner

Pizza Twist

916-549-9004

The post Pizza Twist On the Rise Throughout the Nation, Signing Six New Locations first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.