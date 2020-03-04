Pizza Inn’s Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust is Back for Delivery and Carryout

America’s Hometown Pizza Place offers Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust for a limited time

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sweet dreams are made of cheese … and Pizza Inn is making dreams come true!

America’s Hometown Pizza Place’s Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust is now back by popular demand. Guests can indulge in hot, gooey cheese that pulls apart with each bite of crust. Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust is baked with fresh dough made daily, stuffed with real mozzarella cheese in the crust and topped with a blend of Romano and Parmesan cheeses.

Available for carryout or delivery, fans can create the ultimate stuffed crust experience out of the restaurant with any one of their favorite toppings on the pizza. A large one-topping Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust pizza is only $10.99 at participating Pizza Inn locations for a limited time.

“Our Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust adds more flavor to every bite,” said Director of Marketing Tiffany Betts. “Cheese is one of the most important ingredients on a pizza, so any true pizza lover will go crazy over having it nestled in the crust.”

The Triple Cheezy Stuffed Crust is only available for a limited time, so order at your nearest Pizza Inn before it’s too late!

Pizza Inn is known nationwide for its exceptional pizza and friendly service. The popular pizza chain’s original pizzas blend everyone’s favorite ingredients to create distinctively unforgettable flavor combinations with homemade pizza crust that is made fresh daily. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com .

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .