Pizza Inn Express Makes Its Missouri Debut

America’s Hometown Pizza Place now serving signature items at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield

Springfield, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Pizza-lovers on campus at Ozarks Technical Community College can get their fix fast with the debut of Springfield’s first Pizza Inn Express (PIE).

Located at 1001 E. Chestnut Expy., America’s Hometown Pizza Place is now in Café 101 in the Information Commons building on the OTC Springfield campus and is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. OTC faculty and staff can enjoy 10% off for Happy Hour from 2-3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“OTC is proud to welcome Pizza Inn back to the Springfield community,” said David Hoffman, college director of the Bookstore and Auxiliary Services. “People can’t get enough of Pizza Inn, and now students, faculty, staff and community members alike can all grab a slice of delicious pizza in a quick, convenient fashion. PIE allows people on-the-go to get a taste of its tangy signature sauce and craveable crust.”

This is the first PIE location in Missouri and the 11th overall location for the rapidly expanding concept. For more information, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 250 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com .

