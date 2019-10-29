Pieology Expanding into China; Expects to Double in Size by 2025

Tustin, CA (RestaurantNews.com) California-based pizza innovator Pieology announced a major strategic alliance into China today with Shanghai-based TZG Partners. Along with other franchisees in Mexico and Spain, the company expects to more than double in size in the next five years.

“When looking at the opportunity and market size of China, finding the right partner that has a shared vision for how we can ‘Serve Creativity’ and create local relevance in a meaningful way was of critical importance to us,” says Gregg Imamoto, Pieology’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re very confident in TZG Partners and the team they’ve built to strategically grow our brand long-term.”

Pieology Founder and Chairman Carl Chang said, “We’re thrilled to see that what started as a family idea in Fullerton, California, to bring great food and community together, will now become a global destination for great fast casual pizza.”

TZG Partners is a global firm, led by a group of Stanford University alumni, that builds and invests in high-growth China-related businesses. Under an exclusive, long-term Master Franchise Agreement, Pieology will leverage TZG’s Partners’ robust experience in developing and growing successful restaurant retail brands while rapidly expanding and building Pieology’s innovative fast casual pizza in China.

Ben Tsen, Managing Director of TZG also added, “We’re excited to partner with Pieology as their master franchisee in China. Leveraging TZG’s deep experience and Pieology’s strategy and high-quality product offering, we’ll be able to create a unique market entry experience for our local customers and bring make your own pizza to life across China.”

The expansion news comes as Pieology continues to experience domestic growth, from both a corporate and franchise perspective, with additional new locations planned across the country, while also being open to new, multi-unit prospective franchisees in key strategic markets.

With an eye on growth and operational excellence, Pieology looks forward to continuing to serve local communities, while bringing the same high-quality ingredients, customer service and dining experience to new locations around the globe.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time.

For more information, visit www.pieology.com

