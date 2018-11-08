PIE by Pizza Inn Opens Second Mississippi Location

‘America’s Hometown Pizza Place’ opened non-traditional unit today in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg, MS (RestaurantNews.com) The community of Hattiesburg better get ready – fast, easy and delicious pizza has come to town!

Pizza Inn – the brand known as “America’s Hometown Pizza Place” – opened its second Mississippi PIE location in Hattiesburg on Thursday, Nov. 1, in the Minit Mart at 103 Campbell Loop, across from the Hattiesburg Convention Center. PIE gives customers a fast, convenient experience when picking up Pizza Inn’s delicious pizza.

“Our other PIE location has experienced great success since opening in Laurel just a few weeks ago, so we have no doubt that our Hattiesburg location is going to be a hit,” said VP of Operations Dan Ellzey. “Pizza Inn has a large fan base in Hattiesburg already, so we are excited to give the community a quick and easy option for indulging in their favorite hot pizza.”

This is the sixth PIE unit system-wide and second in Mississippi. Pizza will be served at the station Monday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Founded in 1958, Pizza Inn is an international pizza chain featuring traditional and specialty pizzas, as well as freshly made pastas, sandwiches and desserts. Pizza Inn was recently inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame by PMQ Magazine. Pizza Inn is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) based in Dallas. RAVE owns, franchises and supplies almost 300 Pizza Inn and Pie Five restaurants operating domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit pizzainn.com.

