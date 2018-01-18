Philly-style sandwich chain Taylor Gourmet opening Monday, giving out free hoagies

To celebrate its first Chicago location, Taylor Gourmet is giving away free hoagies and donating a portion of proceeds to a local charity.

The restaurant, which opens 10:30 a.m. Monday, will give out the first 100 regular hoagies for free, while a portion of opening-week sales will benefit After School Matters, a nonprofit organization that provides after-school and summer programs for high schoolers.

Founded by two former Philadelphians, the D.C.-based chain is known for Philly-style offerings, particularly hoagies and cheesesteaks. It also makes salads, soups and risotto balls.

1 N. Dearborn St., taylorgourmet.com

gwong@chicagotribune.comTwitter @gracewong630