Pei Wei’s Tiger Freezer-Burns Panda Express in Witty New Campaign

Fresh Asian fast-casual restaurant unveils latest Wei Better Orange Chicken campaign

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) What makes Pei Wei’s Wei Better Orange Chicken “Wei Better?” For starters, it’s made with fresh, house-cut, all-white-meat chicken that’s never been frozen.

Panda Express’ orange chicken recipe uses frozen, processed dark meat chunks.

That important difference is the subject of Pei Wei’s latest television spot, “It’s Cold,” which hits the airwaves nationwide on Sept. 24.

Created by Los Angeles-based Siltanen & Partners (S&P), the ad reinforces the superior quality of Wei Better Orange Chicken in a humorous and provocative way. The campaign stars Pei Wei’s sharp-tongued spokes-animal, Tiger, and his hapless pal, Panda.

“We’re turning the tiger character into a famous icon for Pei Wei and we’re having a fun time playing up the relationship between ‘Tiger’ and his buddy ‘Panda,’” said Rob Siltanen, founder of Siltanen & Partners. “We love how this spot turned out. It’s an entertaining way of clearly showing the superior quality of Wei Better Orange Chicken, while getting the audience to smile in the process.”

To view the ad, click here: Peiwei.com/orangechicken.

“We’re poking the other guys not just because they’re the 800-pound Panda in the room, but because we truly believe that people deserve to know what they’re eating,” said Pei Wei Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Solano. “Our Wei Better Orange Chicken is delicious, made to order every time and we only use quality ingredients – including real oranges and fresh chicken that’s never been frozen – for an amazing taste. And we’re inviting our guests, and Panda’s, to come taste the fresh difference.”

Wei Better Orange Chicken is an original recipe created by Pei Wei’s culinary team and was introduced in March 2018. The dish is made-to-order with always fresh, not frozen, house-cut and battered crispy tempura white-meat chicken, wok-seared in orange sauce and tossed with freshly sliced oranges.

And it’s just $5 for a small and $7 for a regular entrée. Its tasty sidekick, Wei Veggie Orange Chicken, featuring a fresh, house-cut vegetable medley, is $6 for a small and $8 for a regular.

To order online, visit peiwei.com. Download the Pei Wei mobile app to place orders faster, browse the menu, and earn My Wei Rewards points that can be used toward free dishes.

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Founded in 2000, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, is the leading fresh Asian, fast-casual restaurant that honors Asian culinary tradition by wok-searing premium ingredients in portions that satisfy. Pei Wei – recently ranked “The 9th Most Popular Restaurant Chain in America” by national research firm Datassential – makes each plate with bold, Asian flavors that couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience. Menu offerings include lighter options such as lettuce wraps, salads, sushi and quinoa bowls as well as wok classics featuring rice and noodle bowls. Pei Wei offerings are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates restaurants in 21 states. For more information and the latest Pei Wei news, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter.

About Siltanen & Partners

Siltanen & Partners is a creative-led, results-centric, full-service advertising agency based in Los Angeles, California. S&P’s motto “Creative work that works” speaks to the agency’s unique ability to consistently do engaging and talked-about advertising that achieves notable business results for its clients. Founded in 1999 by Rob Siltanen, S&P has long been a pioneer in creating unique media solutions and maximizing the power of digital content. In 2011, S&P was one of the first ad agencies to create an in-house content creation laboratory (City of Angels Creative Enterprises) complete with a high-quality film production team, special effects artists, state-of-the-art editing and post-production capabilities. Over the past five years, the agency’s ads have ranked as the most effective in the tech (Amazon.com), footwear (Skechers) and real estate (Coldwell Banker) categories according to Ace Metrix—the marketing industry’s leading research company for measuring advertising effectiveness. S&P has a long track record of building brands across many categories including restaurants. They were instrumental in helping Panda Express achieve category-defining growth.

