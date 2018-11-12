Pei Wei Promotes Chris Andrews to CIO Role

Leading fresh Asian fast-casual restaurant recognizes technology executive for contributions to brand’s growth

Chris Andrews

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei Asian Kitchen announced today that Chris Andrews has been elevated to the new position of Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

Andrews, who previously served as Vice President of Information Technology, has been with the company since July 2017. In that role, he has built out a new stand-alone IT organization, best-in-class digital platform and all cloud-based infrastructure as well as playing an instrumental role in Pei Wei’s headquarters move from Scottsdale, Ariz., to Irving, Texas.

“There’s no question that technology is playing an extremely valuable role in our brand now and that will continue in the future. We have seen technology’s role continue to grow through online ordering, our app and again recently with our launch of delivery,” said CEO J. Hedrick. “Chris is absolutely the right leader to oversee all of our technology and digital efforts – his dedication to Pei Wei has been exemplary, and we are lucky to have him on the team.”

In his new role, Andrews plans to focus his energies primarily on digital innovation and developing guest-impacting technology. He will continue to report directly to Brandon Solano, Pei Wei’s Chief Marketing & Digital Officer.

“Chris has been an outstanding leader on our team from the moment he joined the Pei Wei family,” said Solano. “I’m extremely pleased to recognize his work with this well-deserved promotion, and I can’t wait to see where he leads us next in the digital space.”

Prior to joining Pei Wei, Andrews served as VP of Infrastructure & Corporate Development for The Freeman Company. He also headed up the IT division at On The Border and oversaw systems architecture and integration for CEC Entertainment. Throughout his career, he has excelled at building strong technology support teams and developing integrated, company-wide technology. Andrews has presented at MURTEC, Pervasive Software’s IntegratioNEXT 9 and InnoTech Dallas and has given multiple governance/risk management/compliance presentations to students at LSU and UTA.

“I am very grateful for this promotion and for the opportunity to make meaningful enhancements to the guest experience at Pei Wei while adding tools that help our operators be more efficient while serving our guests,” said Andrews. “I have to credit my incredibly talented team along with the extraordinary support I’ve received from the senior executives. Both groups have enabled us to execute our strategic vision and make a positive impact on our incredible brand.”

Andrews earned his BBA degree from Texas Wesleyan University in 1997 and his Master of Professional Accounting (MPA) from The University of Texas at Arlington in 2010.

About Pei Wei Asian Kitchen

Pei Wei Asian Kitchen is transforming the industry through its Clean Label initiative, The Wei Forward , which emphasizes wholesome, fresh foods and menu transparency. To support its belief that consumers have the right to know what’s in their food, the brand petitioned the FDA to require restaurant chains to disclose their menu ingredients. Founded in 2000, Pei Wei is the leading fresh Asian, fast-casual restaurant brand, where bold, Asian flavors couple sit-down quality with take-out convenience. Menu offerings include wok classics featuring rice, noodle and salad bowls along with lighter options such as lettuce wraps and sushi. Dishes are easily customized for a variety of palates and diets, including gluten-friendly and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates restaurants in 20 states. For more information, visit peiwei.com, or follow Pei Wei on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and Tiger on Twitter.

