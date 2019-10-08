Patxi’s Pizza Celebrates First San Diego Grand Opening on October 23

The Pizza Outpost Will Also Host A Fundraiser For San Diego LGBT Community Center On October 26

San Diego, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Patxi’s Pizza, the full-service restaurant chain known for its mastery of all things pizza served in a family-friendly atmosphere, is celebrating the Grand Opening of its first San Diego location in Hillcrest ( 3888 4th Avenue ) on Wednesday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m.

Festivities will include a free 10-inch Neapolitan pizza for the first 50 people in line, buy one get one free 10-inch Neapolitan pizzas all day, and samples of Patxi’s signature Chicago-style deep dish pizzas. Patxi’s has two additional San Diego locations opening later this year in Eastlake and Chula Vista.

To show support for the local community and invite guests to give back to their neighbors, Patxi’s Pizza will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, October 26 benefitting The San Diego LGBT Community Center, an LGBT activist group based in Hillcrest. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., Patxi’s will offer select deep dish slices for only $5.00, with 20% of the proceeds donated back to The Center to help it continue to provide programs and services to the full diversity of San Diego’s LGBT community.

“The expansion into San Diego has been a goal for Patxi’s Pizza since the beginning, so we’re thrilled that those plans are finally coming to fruition with our first location in Hillcrest,” said Michael Nakhleh, President and CEO of Elite Restaurant Group, the parent company of Patxi’s Pizza. “We’re very excited to spread Patxi’s high-quality, ingredient-driven offerings into a new market, and continue building the brand name as the authority for all things pizza.”

The Hillcrest location will be the first Patxi’s Pizza restaurant opening since the pizza concept was purchased in November 2018 by Los Angeles-based Elite Restaurant Group, a multi-concept operator with a focus on emerging restaurant chains that also owns Slater’s 50/50, Daphne’s, and Gigi’s Cupcakes. Since the acquisition, Patxi’s Pizza has revamped and relaunched its menu, which was expanded to include more deep dish and thin crust pizza offerings, a build-your-own pizza option, complete lunch menu, more happy hour specials, and even dessert pizzas. In addition to the brand’s growth in San

Diego, Patxi’s Pizza also operates 17 full-service restaurants in Santa Barbara, San Francisco and the Bay Area, Colorado, and Seattle.

Patxi’s Pizza in Hillcrest will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. For more information, call (619) 501-8000, visit www.patxispizza.com , and download the Patxi’s Pizza mobile app. Fans can follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter at @PatxisPizza.

About Patxi’s Pizza

Patxi’s Pizza was founded in 2004 on a passion to share a love for high-quality, deep dish pizza made with the best ingredients available. Much more than just another pizza joint, Patxi’s welcoming atmosphere, personable service, vast selection of local beer & wine, and high-quality food embody what the ideal ‘neighborhood restaurant’ should be. In the last 15 years, Patxi’s has turned into a friendly neighborhood chain with 17 locations in California, Colorado, and Washington, with an additional three on the way in San Diego. For more information, visit www.patxispizza.com .

About Elite Restaurant Group

Elite Restaurant Group is a Los Angeles-based multi-concept operator with a focus on fostering growth for emerging restaurant chains. Founded in 2016 and led by president Michael Nakhleh, Elite Restaurant Group works with a national clientele with locations from coast-to-coast, including bacon-centric burger concept Slater’s 50/50, Mediterranean-inspired fast casual Daphne’s, and family-friendly Patxi’s Pizza.

