Pasta and Meat Lovers Unite – Applebee’s Unveils New Pasta & Grill Combos for an Unmatched Meal

Choose one grilled protein, one delicious pasta – plus two sides – because you can have it all

Glendale, CA (RestaurantNews.com) With so many craveable options for grilled entrées and delicious pastas, Applebee’s is eliminating the problem of having to pick just one with NEW Pasta & Grill Combos, starting at just $9.99 for a limited time*. Guests select their choice of one grilled entrée, such as a Crispy Shrimp with a Grilled Shrimp Skewer, and one pasta, including the NEW Smoky Mozzarella Ravioli, for a custom dynamic duo fit to satisfy all their cravings.

For even more abundant value, each Pasta & Grill Combo comes with a side of steamed broccoli and garlic mashed potatoes, topped off with crispy onions and a signature breadstick. You read that right, all of your favorites on one plate at an unbeatable price.

“At Applebee’s, our menu offers a variety of options, but sometimes all of those options make it hard to pick just one dish,” said Joel Yashinsky, chief marketing officer at Applebee’s. “With our new Pasta & Grill Combos, we’re making the choice easy by offering some of our most popular entrees and sides all in one sitting … and starting at a great price of only $9.99. It can’t be beat!”

Applebee’s is satisfying every stomach, offering four grilled proteins and three delicious pastas for 12 possible combinations. The Pasta & Grill Combos lineup includes:

Grilled Chicken Breast with a Buttery Blend of Garlic and Parsley

6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin (with option to upgrade to an 8 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin)

Blackened Cajun Salmon

Crispy Shrimp & Grilled Shrimp Skewer with a Buttery Blend of Garlic and Parsley

Smoky Mozzarella Ravioli with Tomato Cream Sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo with Broccoli in a Rich Alfredo Sauce

Stuffed Rigatoni with Tomato Meat Sauce

To order Applebee’s Pasta & Grill Combos for Delivery or To Go®, head straight to www.applebees.com. Or, gift your favorite dishes to someone special with an Applebee’s gift card, available for purchase at all locations or online at www.applebees.com.

For more information on this and other Applebee’s specials, view the online menu and stop by your neighborhood Applebee’s restaurant.

* Price and participation may vary.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. As of June 30, 2019, there were 1,822 franchise and company-owned restaurants in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 13 other countries. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

