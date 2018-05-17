Ovation Brands And Furr’s Fresh Buffet Have The “Ticket To Ride” With Newest Family Night Promotion, Starting May 17

San Antonio, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Ovation Brands’® portfolio of restaurants – Old Country Buffet®, Ryan’s®, HomeTown® Buffet and Country Buffet® – as well as Furr’s Fresh Buffet® and Asmodee Digital are inviting kids to hop aboard the fun train with their newest Family Night promotion inspired by the game Ticket to Ride®. The six-week series will include weekly themes centered on the game, which features cross-country train adventures. Family Night is every Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Activities may vary by location.

“We are excited to feature Ticket To Ride® in our latest Family Night program,” said Mike Griffith, Director of Marketing for Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®. “The game and this series will help expose children to different parts of the world and hopefully inspire them to explore more, whether it’s in their local communities, nationally or internationally. We’ve developed some fun and engaging activities that we’re sure the whole family will enjoy.”

The Ticket to Ride® digital game is published by Asmodee Digital. The series has grown to include more than a dozen versions, including USA, Germany, India, Nordic countries and more. The objective of the game is to collect and play cards to create train routes. Longer routes provide more points, but some strategy is also involved to win the game. The game is available for digital download from the App Store, Google Play, Amazon and Steam.

The six-week series will feature a different theme based on the game every Thursday night. The following are the scheduled themes.

May 17 – Let’s Get On Track!

May 24 – Signs of the Times

May 31 – Take the Express Route to Fun

June 7 – Great Destinations!

June 14 – Connect the THOUGHTS

June 21 – Follow the Engineer

The Ticket to Ride® Family Night will also feature a sweepstakes. The grand prize includes a $1,000 Train Travel Voucher and a download of the Ticket to Ride® digital game, plus a gift card to any Ovation Brands or Furr’s restaurant location. Please visit your local restaurant for details.

Every Thursday night features fun-filled activities served up with the restaurants’ home-style meals. The added bonus is that kids get to eat for just $1.99, from 4 p.m. to close, with the purchase of a regular-priced adult or senior meal. Menus may vary. Age restrictions apply.

For more information about Family Night, visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net.

About Asmodee Digital

Asmodee Digital, a fully owned subsidiary of the Asmodee Group, is an international publisher and distributor of digital board games with operations located in Europe, North America, and China. Asmodee Digital manages the creation, design, development, publishing, and marketing of board and card games on leading digital platforms for Asmodee studios as well as for third-party publishers. The current Asmodee Digital catalog includes best-selling digital games such as Catan VR, Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride, Splendor, Agricola, Mille Bornes, Pandemic, Small World 2, Mr. Jack London, Colt Express, Mysterium, Potion Explosion, Onirim, Jaipur, Spot It! Duel, Abalone, Ticket to Ride First Journey, Catan Stories, Talisman, Fighting Fantasy Legends, Smash Up and digital versions of many other well-known board games.

About Ovation Brands® and Furr’s Fresh Buffet®

Ovation Brands currently operates 98 restaurants in 30 states, principally operated under the Old Country Buffet®, HomeTown® Buffet and Ryan’s® brands. Furr’s Fresh Buffet currently operates 21 restaurants across four states. Visit www.Ryans.com, www.HomeTownBuffet.com, www.CountryBuffet.com, www.OldCountryBuffet.com or www.Furrs.net for more information.

Contact:

Ashley Soto

Ashley@inklinkmarketing.com

305-631-2283 x 1005