Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Prepares to Make its Highly Anticipated Return to Waco

Award-winning pizza brand searches for up to 100 individuals to join its team in preparation for mid-June grand reopening

Waco, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Old Chicago missed the smiles and friendly faces in Waco, which is why the acclaimed restaurant is making its highly anticipated return to the city!

When the 5,000-square-foot restaurant reopens at 4641 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway in mid-June, longtime Old Chicago fans will notice renovations, such as a revamped interior design, the moment they walk through the doors. The upgraded restaurant features an enhanced experience with an exterior mural, additional patio seating on both sides of the building and a dedicated area for takeout orders.

Along with enjoying its authentic pizzas paired with an extensive selection of craft beers, guests at Waco’s new Old Chicago will be able to indulge in an all-new product line highlighting fresh ingredients and elevated culinary techniques, including Insanity pizzas – the brand’s new Detroit-style pizza lineup created with made-from-scratch dough and signature sauce, loaded with toppings and smothered from edge to edge with Wisconsin Brick Cheese.

“The Waco community has been missing Old Chicago’s signature dishes and legendary craft beers, so we can’t wait to return and offer an even better experience for our guests,” said Josh Kern, Chief Marketing Officer for SPB Hospitality. “Whether people are looking to enjoy a cold beer after a day out shopping in the Central Texas Marketplace, or they’re wanting to share a delicious pizza with friends and family, Old Chicago will once again be the place to go. Now that we’re getting ready to open, we’re on the lookout for talented individuals to join our team in serving the best pizza and beer around.”

In preparation for its grand reopening, the award-winning pizza brand is seeking up to 100 team members for all positions – including cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at oldchicago.jobs .

Guests at Old Chicago can enjoy pizza made with scratch-made crust and freshly prepared ingredients honoring the influence of Italian tradition and American innovation. Old Chicago knows that pizza and beer are best friends, which is why each restaurant carries more than 110 local and legendary craft beers from down the street and around the globe. A beer expert is always on staff to guide guests’ to discover their new favorite pint through the World Beer Tour where they can earn OC Bucks towards future food and beverage savings. For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in a deep-rooted tradition of authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates almost 100 restaurants in 23 states. Voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times, Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

