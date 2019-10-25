Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Announces Opening of Newest Restaurant in Utah

The Craft Beer Authority Brings Its Massive Craft Beer Assortment and Crave-able Pizza – Along With a Good Cause – to Logan Residents

Logan, UT (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, known for its hand-crafted pizza, taproom fare, and its world class beer list of local and regional craft beer offerings, will open its newest location at 1400 North 795 East, Logan, UT 84341, on October 28th. This store opening will be the 1st Old Chicago in Utah, and the 109th location nationwide.

Guests can order five hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, Bottoms- Up Deep Dish, a Gluten-Free crust, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the eleven specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in Logan. With 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone!

True to its roots is Old Chicago’s strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago Logan has partnered with Cache Community Food Pantry, where they will be raising money during their pre-opening events from October 24th through October 26th to benefit the local nonprofit. Representatives from Cache Community Food Pantry will be on-site to help raise charitable contributions. In addition, Old Chicago will donate $1 from every Chicago 7 Pizza sold from 10/28 – 12/1/19 to the local food pantry.

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Old Chicago Logan will be offering free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests on opening day (doors open at 11am on Monday, October 28, 2019).

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Old Chicago family; we are thrilled to bring the Craft Beer Authority to Logan and the state of Utah,” says Thad Willis, Co-Owner of WD Ventures, LLC, a franchisee group that has plans to open additional Old Chicago locations in Utah and southern Idaho. “We are excited to open our first OC location across from the Utah State University campus. We are eager for our guests to experience our new store, and the great food, beer, and the crafted experience of Old Chicago.”

“We are thrilled to be working closely with Tom and Thad (Willis, Co-Owners of WD Ventures, LLC) and Andy (Daniels, Co-Owner of WD Ventures, LLC) along with their team as they open their first of many Old Chicago restaurants,” said Mark A. Belanger, President, Global Franchise Development, CraftWorks Holdings, (operating company of Old Chicago). “As we continue to seek franchise partners to execute our strategic growth plans, it’s exciting to have a partner that is growing in a new state for our brand. We will continue to seek strong franchisees, excited to grow our brand in new areas, including hotel partners, as a vital component in further OC national expansion in 2020 and beyond,” states Belanger.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 23 states with more than 100 restaurants. A top loyalty brand in the U.S., award winning and voted Best Franchise to buy in 2018 by Franchise Times. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com .

About CraftWorks Holdings, LLC

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of over 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurants-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille, A1A Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For additional information about CraftWorks Holdings and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com .

About Cache Community Food Pantry

Established in 1970, Cache Community Food Pantry is a community partnership with the goal that no individual in Cache County goes to bed hungry. They serve over 140 families per week who are needing assistance, treating them with respect and dignity as they believe that emergency assistance today can lead to self-sufficiency tomorrow. The Food Pantry accepts food and material donations that they can distribute as the need exists to help them achieve their mission. For more information about Cache Community Food Pantry, please visit www.cachefoodpantry.com .

