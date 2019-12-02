Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Announces Opening of Newest Restaurant in Indiana

The Craft Beer Authority Brings Its Massive Craft Beer Assortment and Crave-able Pizza – Along With a Good Cause – to Indianapolis Residents

Indianapolis, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, known for its hand-crafted pizza, taproom fare, and its world class beer list of local and regional craft beer offerings, will open its newest location near the Indianapolis Airport at 5860 Fortune Circle West, Indianapolis, IN 46241, on December 2nd. This store opening will be the 4th Old Chicago in Indiana, and the 110th location nationwide.

Guests can order five hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, Bottoms- Up Deep Dish, a Gluten-Free crust, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the eleven specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in Indianapolis. With 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone!

True to its roots is Old Chicago’s strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago Indy Airport has partnered with the Indiana University School of Medicine, where they will be raising money during their pre-opening events from November 21st through November 23rd to benefit the local nonprofit. Representatives from the Indiana University School of Medicine will be on-site to help raise charitable contributions. In addition, Old Chicago will donate $1 from every Chicago 7 Pizza sold from 12/2/19 – 12/22/19 to the local organization.

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Old Chicago Indy Airport will be offering free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests on opening day (doors open at 5pm on Monday, December 2, 2019).

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the OC family; we are thrilled to bring the Craft Beer Authority to the Indy Airport area,” says The Ghoman Group, a franchisee group that has plans to open additional Old Chicago locations in Indiana. “We are excited to open our first OC location adjacent to the Delta Hotel Marriott Indianapolis Airport. We are eager for our guests to experience our new store, and the great food, beer, and the crafted experience of Old Chicago”.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with the Indianapolis Airport team as they open their first of many Old Chicago restaurants,” said Mark A. Belanger, President, Global Franchise Development, CraftWorks Holdings, (operating company of Old Chicago). “As we continue to seek franchise partners to execute our strategic growth plans, it’s exciting to have a hotel partner like The Ghoman Group and Navika Capital Our hotel partners have stated that the OC brand is a great fit for not only their traveling guests, but their local communities. Now that we are approved to grow with Hilton, Marriott, and IHG hotels, we will continue to seek strong franchisees, including hotel partners, as a vital component in further OC national expansion in 2019 and beyond” states Belanger.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 24 states with more than 100 restaurants. A top loyalty brand in the U.S., award winning and voted Best Franchise to buy in 2018 by Franchise Times. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com .

About CraftWorks Holdings, LLC

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of over 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurants-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille, A1A Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For additional information about CraftWorks Holdings and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com .

About Indiana University School of Medicine

The largest medical school in the US, the Indiana University School of Medicine offers high-quality medical education, access to leading medical research, and rich campus life in nine Indiana cities. They foster a supportive and professional environment for learning and working, preparing the next generation of healers. The school is comprised of five basic science departments and 20 clinical departments, allowing the students, physicians, researchers, and experts alike to focus on their mission to accelerate science and transform health and wellness throughout the world. For more information about the Indiana University School of Medicine, please visit www.medicine.iu.edu .

