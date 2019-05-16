Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Announces Opening of Newest Restaurant in Arizona

The Craft Beer Authority Brings Its Massive Craft Beer Assortment and Crave-able Pizza – Along With a Good Cause – to Chandler Residents

Chandler, AZ (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, known for its hand-crafted pizza, taproom fare, and its world class beer list of local and regional craft beer offerings, will open its newest location at 2950 E. Germann Rd., Chandler, AZ 85286 on May 20th. This store opening will be the 2nd Old Chicago in Arizona, and the 109th location nationwide.

Guests can order five hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, an Original Deep Dish, a Gluten-Free crust, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the eleven specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in Chandler. With over 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone!

True to its roots is Old Chicago’s strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago Chandler has partnered with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, where they will be raising money during their pre-opening events from May 16th to May 18th to benefit the local nonprofit. Representatives from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona will be on-site to help raise charitable contributions.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Old Chicago family; we are thrilled to bring the Craft Beer Authority to Chandler,” says Jim Gardner, Operating Principal of OC Restaurants, LLC, a franchisee group that has a current location in Hays, Kansas, and is planning to open additional Old Chicago locations in Nevada, Arizona, and Missouri. “We have an amazing veteran OC management team with a combined 52 years of Old Chicago experience led by Jeff Daley (Director of Operations), Mike Vaske (GM), and managers Danielle Monaco, Courtney Biers, and Miguel Amaro. We are excited for guests to meet our team and experience our new store, continuing our growth with the opening of our second Old Chicago by bringing the great food, beer, and the crafted experience of Old Chicago to Chandler”.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with Jim and his team as they open additional Old Chicago restaurants,” said Mark A. Belanger, President, Global Franchise Development, CraftWorks Holdings, (operating company of Old Chicago). “As we execute on our strategic growth plans, we will continue to seek strong franchisees as a vital component in further OC national expansion in 2019 and beyond” states Belanger.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 23 states with more than 100 restaurants. A top loyalty brand in the U.S., award winning and voted Best Franchise to buy in 2018 by Franchise Times. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com .

About CraftWorks Holdings, LLC

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of over 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurants-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille, A1A Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For additional information about CraftWorks Holdings and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com .

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona

For over sixty years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona has believed that every child inherently has the ability to succeed and thrive in life. They positively impact children’s lives in the Maricopa and Pinal Counties by making meaningful and professionally supported matches between volunteers and children. This develops positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people in their community. Their Stars Program focuses on positive role models that help children become responsible young men and women. Their Native American Mentoring Program partners with the Phoenix Indian Center to provide children opportunities to participate in cultural and college/career readiness activities. Their Big Futures Program focuses on Career, Academic and Life Milestones, preparing kids to become independent and productive citizens. For additional information about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, please visit www.bbbsaz.org .

Contact:

Dominique Romero

dromero@cwrestaurants.com