O’Charley’s Introduces New “A Taste of the Sea” Seasonal Specials

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the classic American restaurant with 161 locations across 17 states, announced its “A Taste of the Sea” seasonal specials, including two new menu items, all available through May 9.

“Our ‘A Taste of the Sea’ items are the perfect way to celebrate the coming of the spring,” said CEO Craig Barber. “Whether sticking with a meatless 2021 New Year’s resolution, celebrating Lent, or just wanting delicious seafood, all four menu items are delicious!”

One new option, the Bayou Salmon, is a 9 ounce salmon filet with Cajun seasoning on a bed of rice, topped with shrimp, red and green peppers, onions and tomatoes that have been tossed in Cajun cream sauce. The second new addition is the Island Salmon, also a 9 ounce cut of teriyaki salmon fillet on a bed of rice, topped with pineapple salsa that includes pineapple, red peppers, onions, cilantro and lime juice. Both meals are served with one of O’Charley’s delectable sides.

Additional “A Taste of the Sea” specials include Cedar-Planked Salmon and the Seafood Combo platter, two of O’Charley’s longtime seafood favorites.

O’Charley’s is also running a limited time, to-go only $15 bottle special on wines including EOS Pinot Grigio and Guenoc Chardonnay, both perfectly paired with fish.

Guest can order for curbside pickup or delivery at order.ocharleys.com , or enjoy in an O’Charley’s dining room. No matter how you choose to dine with O’Charley’s, know that O’Charley’s is following all health guidelines and maintaining rigorous cleaning practices to provide a COVID- safe dining experience.

