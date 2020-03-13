The North End Prepares to Introduce Boston-Style Italian Cuisine to Bee Cave

One-of-a-kind, high-end Italian concept to make highly anticipated debut in May

Austin, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) There is arguably no better place in America to enjoy authentic Italian cuisine than Boston’s North End neighborhood.

Beginning in May, entrepreneur Chris Meroff will bring this experience to Austin-area diners with the debut of The North End .

Located at 12432 Bee Caves Road in Bee Cave, the 3,600-square-foot restaurant will transport guests to Boston’s North End via mouthwatering Italian dishes crafted by Executive Chef Tim Lane. The high-end restaurant will also serve handcrafted cocktails and a range of craft beers from both Boston and Austin.

Chef Lane spent nearly a decade perfecting his culinary craft in Rome, Italy, before returning to the U.S. with the dream of bringing classic Italian cooking to Austin. He comes to The North End after managing the kitchens at popular Italian concepts like Asti Trattoria in Austin for the last several years.

“There’s nothing like The North End in all of Central Texas, and there’s no one I’d rather have running our kitchen than Chef Lane,” Meroff said. “The menu he is creating will feature several signature pasta and seafood dishes he honed during his time in Italy, all with a distinctive Boston twist. I can’t wait to open the doors of this extraordinary concept to the Bee Cave community.”

In addition to experiencing an upscale dining environment, guests will also be welcomed by The Garden, a more casual dining atmosphere that includes an array of beer, cocktails and fresh New England bites. Inspired by the Boston Public Gardens, The Garden will feature lush greenery, a full bar, and indoor and outdoor seating. Guests will be able to gather with friends and family to play games on the lawn and engage in seasonal events. The Garden is expected to open the same weekend as The North End in May.

For more information about The North End, visit northendcuisine.com and thegardenatx.com .