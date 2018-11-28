Next releases menus for 2019, including collaboration with Jose Andres

Next (953 W. Fulton Market), the shape-shifting restaurant from chef Grant Achatz and Nick Kokonas, has spent the past six months looking inward, serving two different menus based on what their other restaurant Alinea used to serve.

But of course, that’s about to change — again. Next's menus for 2019 once again look outward, including a celebration of an ancient trade route and an exploration of modern Italian cuisine. Most intriguing, the restaurant will end the year bringing in Jose Andres, the Spanish chef and Noble Peace Prize nominee, with the hope of raising $250,000 for Andres' World Central Kitchen charity.

The first menu, starting Jan. 19 and running until April 20, is called Silk and Spice, and will be based on the ancient trade route, the Silk Road. The restaurant calls it "our most geographically diverse menu ever," because it will cover "Asia, Northeast Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Caribbean." Single tickets will cost $125 to $155.

The second menu, from April 26 to Aug. 11, will head to Italy. Next already covered Sicily and Ancient Rome, and will now move on to Modern Italy. Look out for "pastas, red-sauce, and classic dishes brought to life with modern presentation and technique." Tickets will go for $145 to $175.

The final menu, from Aug. 17 to Jan. 12, 2020, will celebrate the food of Jose Andres. The world-renowned chef and humanitarian will collaborate with Grant Achatz to create a menu that celebrates "Spanish tradition, hyper-modernism, and global cuisine." Plus, each evening a table will be donated and auctioned to help raise money for Andres' charity, World Central Kitchen. The restaurant hopes to "raise over $250,000 in support of their mission." Tickets start at $235 and go up to $265.

Season tickets, which allow you to visit all three menus, will go on sale at 10 a.m. next Tuesday. You can purchase them at Tock.

