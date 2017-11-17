Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort Announces Daniel Jimenez as Executive Chef of Back Bay Bistro

Daniel Jimenez

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort is pleased to welcome Daniel Jimenez as Executive Chef of Back Bay Bistro in Newport Beach.

Chef Jimenez joined Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort as a line cook in 1990 when there was just a small café on property. Just a few years later he was promoted to the role of chef where he helped implement the resort’s catering department and award-winning Sunday brunch which the resort is known for today. Prior to Newport Dunes, Jimenez worked in the kitchen at Four Seasons and Hard Rock Café in Newport Beach beginning in 1986.

“We are thrilled to promote Daniel Jimenez to Executive Chef of our culinary team,” said Back Bay Bistro’s General Manager, Garrett Gasperino. “He is an integral part of the Newport Dunes family who has demonstrated a consistent passion and excellence in the kitchen. We look forward to our guests experiencing the effect his leadership will have on our seasonal menus.”

Encouraged by his family and community to pursue becoming a professional chef, Jimenez perfected his craft in numerous restaurants throughout the South Western United States and Mexico before finding a fitting home at Back Bay Bistro. Before moving to Southern California, chef Daniel pursued his dream of cooking in Houston, Texas where he worked as a line cook in several downtown restaurants. Jimenez completed his culinary education at La Salle Cooking Institute in Mexico City where he was born and raised.

“My new role as Executive Chef of Back Bay Bistro is a very exciting step for me,” commented Jimenez. “I will continue the Bistro’s philosophy of using only the freshest local seafood and ingredients while maintaining the highest standards of food quality and service to take Back Bay Bistro’s waterfront dining experience to new heights.”

To learn more about Back Bay Bistro please visit http://newportdunes.com/bistro.

Back Bay Bistro offers award-winning American cuisine or a signature cocktail while taking in the quintessential panoramic view of the Back Bay Nature Preserve. The menu compliments of Executive Chef Daniel Jimenez, features a wide variety of fresh local seafood and Prime steaks. The Bistro is famous for Family Brunch on Saturdays and the Champagne Brunch on Sundays, which earned the “diners Choice Award by Open Table for Top 10 Brunch Location in Orange County.” Dog-friendly dining is also offered on the bistro’s waterfront patio.

Web: http://newportdunes.com/bistro

Social: @BackBayBistroNB

Media Contact:

Kathryn Riordan

The ACE Agency

651-329-2316

Kathryn@theaceagency.com