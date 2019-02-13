New Zealand coffee shop Mojo expanding, Barton G opening Friday, plus other restaurant news

When Steve Gianoutsos and his wife, Julie, began looking at places to expand their New Zealand-based coffee shop Mojo, they considered taking the brand to New York. That is, until they came to Chicago.

The couple immediately fell in love with the city — it felt similar to their hometown of Wellington, New Zealand in size and density — as well as the laid-back, friendly spirit of the people, which again reminded them of home. So in 2016, they opened the first U.S. location of Mojo at 200 S. Wacker Drive. It was an immediate hit for commuters walking from Union Station to their downtown jobs, area residents and people who worked in the building. So in December, they opened a second cafe.

“It’s the New Zealand coffee experience, and we’re the best company to deliver it,” Steve Gianoutsos said. “It’s one of those things that’s really hard to put your finger on, but when people come in, they’re like, ‘Oh, I get it.’”

Gianoutsos said guests should expect to be greeted, acknowledged and remembered when they go to Mojo. You don’t pick up your drink from a counter, but rather, it’s brought to you with a glass of water. And at the original Chicago location, a flat white comes in a matching Tiffany blue cup and saucer with a gold band, complete with latte art on top.

“It’s attentive and professional without being over the top,” he said. “We tell staff that you need to treat it like it’s your own house when friends come over.”

The flat white is one of the most popular coffee drinks in New Zealand, but the shop also serves pour overs, filtered coffee and other espresso drinks. The coffee is all made with single origin beans from farms in Guatemala, Colombia and others that Gianoutsos has visited. His drink of choice is a long black, a shot of single origin espresso with 60 milliliters of water. And for the coffee nerds, try something made with the steampunk, a gadget akin to a siphon, that comes to you on a tray with tasting notes. Gianoutsos said he tries to choose coffees that are “out there and different.”

On the food side, nibble on some pastries, salads or avocado toast — which Gianoutsos points out is “quite a Kiwi thing” that made its way overseas. (The origin of avocado toast is murky, although some claim the first time the modern version was seen on a menu was in Australia.) Don’t miss the the Cheeky Mince on Toast, made with a braised beef cheek that is pulled into shreds like pulled pork before it’s placed on a slice of sourdough and topped with a poached egg. The menu changes with the seasons and the team is already working on something for the spring out of a kitchen in Fulton Market.

Mojo is Wi-Fi-less on purpose, because Gianoutsos believes that getting coffee means having conversation and spending quality time whether with someone or alone.

“Coffee is the vehicle,” he said.

111 W. Jackson St., 312-631-3881, us.mojo.coffee

Other openings

EVERGREEN PARK — Whole Foods is opening another location March 6, offering natural and organic foods as well as prepared foods. The first 500 customers on opening day will receive a gift card with a value between $5 and $100, with one customer receiving a gift card for $500. 9600 S. Western Ave.

SKOKIE — The Hampton Social has opened its fourth location so you can rosé all day and ramp up your Instagram posts. Dine on East Coast-inspired fare like scallop risotto or avocado and corn pizza. 4999 Old Orchard Center, 847-307-5207, thehamptonsocial.com

RIVER NORTH — If you’re someone who wants your food to come on plates, Barton G may not be your cup of tea. When the local outlet of the Miami-based concern opens Friday, expect over-the-top and prop-decorated food and cocktails at this restaurant that Phil Vettel describes as an “Insta-orgy.” Look out for the BBQ of Bones with 12-hour beef ribs, lamb riblets, chicken wings, corn and wild mushroom skilled with minted yogurt, house barbecue and scallion chimichurri, or the Kobe meatloaf in terracotta with ketchup, whipped Yukon golds and quick-fired green beans. 415 N. Dearborn St., 312-260-5050, bartong.com

WEST TOWN — Fry the Coop is opening its third location downtown. Details are still to come, but Nick Kindelsperger is excited to have access to his No. 2 fried chicken sandwich closer to the city. frythecoop.com

ICYMI

VARIOUS — Sushi boom: Phil Vettel reviews Chicago's 3 new omakase restaurants — from revelation to the expected

WEST LOOP — Politan Row food hall heading to West Loop

LOGAN SQUARE — The Radler, Logan Square's German beer hall, will close at end of February. Or will it? Owner considering new options after major response to his closing announcement.

Closings

WICKER PARK — Lokal is closed, but its Lincoln Park location will remain open, according to a Facebook post. 1904 W. North Ave.

LINCOLN PARK — White Oak Tavern & Inn is closed after 25 years, Eater reported. 1200 W. Webster Ave.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

MORE COVERAGE

Craving: Meat — from steak and eggs to carnitas, we're looking for Chicago's best dishes »

How to cook, shred and pack roasts for easy use in soups, tacos, stir-fries and more »

What to pour for your Valentine: A vivid Corazon Escarlata made with new Mexican bitter liqueur »