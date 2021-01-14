New Restaurants Starting to Open Again!

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Salinas, CA – Chick-Fil-A

A Chick-Fil-A will soon be arriving in Salinas. It will be located at the Northridge Mall and is currently under construction, according to city officials. As reported by KSBW in March 2020, plans for the restaurant were approved in June 2019 and it was originally thought the restaurant would open in summer 2020. There are no Chick-Fil-A’s in Monterey County. Currently, the closest one is in San Jose on Blossom Hill Road.

New Orleans, LA – SoLou

The new restaurant Chef Peter Sclafani, Kiva Guidroz and Michael Boudreaux are opening in the former Rum House building will be called SoLou. SoLou comes from “South Louisiana” and will feature the culture and cuisine of the region, paired with an elevated dining experience and atmosphere.

Steamboat Springs, CO – Primrose

Those who enjoy fine cuisine are invited to the new Primrose restaurant once its doors open in February. The new restaurant, located on the corner of 11th and Yampa streets in Steamboat Springs, is set to offer a chef-driven menu featuring hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood, curated wines and craft cocktails. Its opening is expected to add more culinary delight to an already appetizing list of eateries dotting the Yampa River corridor downtown.

Portsmouth, NH – Puddle Dock

A successful sale of the former Mombo Restaurant has been finalized, and come spring, the Strawbery Banke location overlooking Prescott Park will become The Puddle Dock. Ryan Lent, a Portsmouth native who now lives in Rye, announced on Facebook Monday that he and Polly Lent have purchased the Marcy Street restaurant, which closed during summer 2020 following the sudden death of its owner, Thomas Perron, and filed for voluntary bankruptcy in October. Lent said the Puddle Dock will open in partnership with Jeff Goss, owner of the Clipper Tavern on Pleasant Street.

Corona, CA – Pizza Guys

Sacramento, California-based, Pizza Guys, is opening its first Corona, California store under the ownership of the son of the company’s CEO. Twenty-seven-year-old Kamiar Nejad, son of the brand’s founder and CEO Shahpour Nejad will take the reins of his first southern California location and second franchise store in the state, a news release said. An early January opening is planned for the Hidden Valley Parkway restaurant. Kamiar Nejad currently owns one other Pizza Guys near Sacramento and hopes to open future stores in Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

Flint, MI – Tangy Crab – Cajun Seafood and Bar

Cindy Wang and her family saw something was missing in the restaurant scene in the Flint area, so they’re filling the gap with seafood and more. The Tangy Crab – Cajun Seafood and Bar, 3366 Corunna Road, in Flint Township, is slated to open by early February.

