This new Mid-Wilshire dessert shop specializes in one thing: s'mores

From a new sweets shop in Little Ethiopia to a Malibu rosé festival, here’s what’s happening in the Los Angeles food and drink world:

Hold the campfire

First there were cupcakes, then Cronuts — and now, maybe, s’mores. Owner Annalisa Mastroianni Johnson plans to open Gotta Have S’more, a shop touting cupcake-sized s’mores, in Mid-Wilshire on June 7. Johnson previously had a wholesale space in Culver City that fulfilled online s’mores orders; this is the company’s first bricks-and-mortar location. In addition to the traditional marshmallow, milk chocolate and graham cracker, Johnson is making dark chocolate s’mores as well as salted caramel, peanut butter cup and cookies-and-cream s’mores. She’s also planning seasonal flavors such as peanut butter and jelly, spicy Mexican hot chocolate, pumpkin pie and espresso bean. In addition to s’mores, Johnson is serving coffee and small breakfast grab-and-go items. Expect to see more on the menu in the future. 1066 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 646-4114, gottahavesmore.com.

Rosé all day

For those of you who don’t mark every other National X Day on your calendar, here’s one you might want to remember. The second Saturday of June each year is National Rosé Day. So it’s only fitting that a couple of industry veterans decided to create a Rosé Day LA festival on June 9 (this year’s National Rosé Day). The event is set to take place at Saddlerock Ranch in Malibu and include food trucks selected by Marc Forgione (you may recognize him from “Iron Chef”). Expect Moët & Chandon’s Rosé Imperial, Grand Vintage Rosé 2009 and Ice Imperial Rosé, as well as a rosé from Domaine Bertaud Belieu. The festival is scheduled to take place from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. General admission tickets are $95. VIP tickets, which include a VIP entrance, priority shuttle and access to additional bars and food vendors, are $165. 32111 Mulholland Highway, Malibu, RoseDayLA.com.

No More Heroes cocktail bar

Remember that airline-themed cocktail bar called Now Boarding on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood? Now it’s a bar with music-inspired decor called No More Heroes and run by Laurel Hardware and Ysabel veterans Cole Apodaca and Todd Walker. Apodaca, who serves as the beverage director, has a list of drinks that includes classic and frozen cocktails. There are performances by all-vinyl DJs and live acoustic acts. And the duo plans to add a kitchen soon to offer a menu of “hero” sandwiches. 7746 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood, (323) 848-8447, nmh.la.

Restaurant reboot

Punta Cabras, a new and expanded version of Tacos Punta Cabras in Santa Monica, reopens on May 30 at the corner of Broadway and 10th Street. Chef Daniel Snukal (formerly of Urasawa and LudoBites) and partner Mark Mittleman are behind the new restaurant, which includes a full-service dining room, taqueria and an eight-seat chef’s tasting table. In the dining room, expect Señor Rockefeller (oysters baked with sea urchin); chorizo fundido and roasted fish curry. At the taco bar, there’s albacore “al pastor”; chorizo-beef Picadillo and lobster, and there are cocktails from former Joe’s Restaurant bartender Zachariah Parks. 930 Broadway, Santa Monica, (310) 917-2244, www.puntacabras.com.

University to table

The new Vita Italian Bar & Grill in Pomona is attempting to take farm-to-table to a new level. The restaurant, which opened in the Double Tree by Hilton a little more than a month ago, partnered with Cal Poly Pomona and other local farms in the Pomona Valley to source produce for the restaurant’s pastas, pizzas and vegetable dishes. Most items are centered around the wood-fired grill, including the grilled octopus with heirloom potatoes; a 32-ounce tomahawk rib-eye and a branzino for two. 3101 W Temple Ave., Pomona, (909) 348-5900, www.vitalosangeles.com.

Santa Monica paneer

Chef Imran Mookhi (formerly of Tamarind in London) and restaurateur RJ Singh are on a mission to introduce a new kind of Indian food to Los Angeles. The two are behind the new Tumbi restaurant in Santa Monica, where Mookhi is making avocado bhel puri salad with citrus and puffed rice; pani puri puff pastry with chickpeas served in a shot glass and charbroiled paneer tikka with yogurt, curry and mint chutney. For lunch, Mookhi is filling stackable steel lunch boxes with lamb, prawns, vegetables, basmati rice, dal bhukara and house salad. Singh, who is co-owner of Tantra in Silver Lake and India’s Oven, wanted to create a restaurant that combines influences from Rajasthan, New Delhi, Goa, Chennai, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The restaurant, named for the musical instrument played at many Indian celebrations, was designed by architect Sat Garg and features a mural painted by Garg in the main dining room. 115 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 829-7200, www.tumbibar.com.

