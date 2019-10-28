New A&W Sriracha Cheese Curds Add Kick to Holiday Season LTO

Lexington, KY (RestaurantNews.com) A&W Restaurants, America’s oldest franchised restaurant chain currently celebrating its 100th anniversary, has a spicy new treat for year’s end. Sriracha Cheese Curds join the menu for a limited time.

Sriracha Cheese Curds advance A&W’s strategy to innovate and expand its menu while staying true to customers’ tastes. The 100% Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Curds, which started as a regional delicacy, have become one of the brand’s most distinctive and popular items. Since 2011, A&W cheese curd sales per restaurant have nearly doubled.

While supplies last or until December 29, A&W locations nationwide are serving a Sriracha variety of the lightly breaded and golden fried side dish.

“We call it our ‘side with a kick’ because it has the perfect amount of spice,” said Sarah Blasi Mueller, vice president of Marketing. In test markets, Sriracha Curds generated a 15% cheese curd sales increase. They are available in a regular size, as well as a large size for sharing. Prices vary by location.

Originated in Thailand, Sriracha is a type of hot sauce made from ground chili peppers, vinegar, garlic, sugar and salt. It is a trendy flavor, as well as a condiment, in the United States.

Founded in 1919, A&W is America’s first and oldest franchised restaurant chain. It still makes Root Beer fresh in each restaurant from real cane sugar, water and a proprietary blend of herbs, bark, spices and berries that are served in a frosty mug alongside burgers, fries, chicken tenders and other All American Food® favorites. There are nearly 1,000 locations worldwide.

