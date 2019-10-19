MUTTS Canine Cantina to Expand its Pawprint from Dallas to Denver

Dog-centric “eatertainment” concept signs multi-unit deal

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) MUTTS Canine Cantina®, the fastest growing pet eatertainment concept in North America, is ready to expand outside of Texas and “mark” its territory in Denver. Local resident and dog parent, Felice Halliday, has signed an exclusive multi-unit deal with MUTTS Canine Cantina to bring three locations to Denver.

Halliday began her career in the hospitality industry after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America. She had worked a number of jobs in the hospitality industry and always dreamed of owning her own restaurant. MUTTS Canine Cantina caught Halliday’s eye when it first debuted in her hometown of Dallas.

“If you asked someone to describe me, it would fall along the lines of foodie and dog lover – that’s my M.O,” Halliday said. ““I completely fell in love with the concept and had the opportunity to meet the geniuses behind it.”

When Halliday moved to Denver with her husband and two dogs, she noticed that there weren’t any concepts like MUTTS Canine Cantina in the city. According to Halliday, most residents who live in the Lower Highlands (LoHi) or Downtown neighborhoods lack sufficient yard space for their pets to run. Halliday said she, like many other dog owners, struggled with getting home from work, tending to the dogs, making dinner and socializing all in the course of one day.

“I am confident that I speak for much of Denver in saying that we need a concept like MUTTS Canine Cantina,” Halliday said. “Having somewhere like MUTTS® where you can drain your dog’s energy in 20 minutes while relaxing and having a cold beer after a hard day sure makes it a little easier. And this isn’t just a bar with a patio – we are talking one to two acres of off-leash space. My hope in bringing MUTTS to Denver is that it makes a lot of people’s lives easier and more enjoyable.”

MUTTS Canine Cantina was founded in 2013 and has already expanded into a nine-unit franchise, with existing restaurants in operation in Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, and locations currently in development in Austin and Allen, Texas, as well as Denver. The restaurant provides local dog owners a place where dogs can run, exercise and play – and dog owners can relax and socialize. The private dog park offers daily passes, monthly subscriptions, or annual memberships. There is no admittance fee to eat in the cantina.

“We are extremely excited to see our vision expand outside of our Texas footprint,” said Michelle Boggs, managing partner of MUTTS Canine Cantina. “With Felice’s background and contagious enthusiasm for MUTTS, we are pawsitive that she will make a tremendous partner.”

MUTTS Canine Cantina has partnered with Fransmart, the global leader in franchise development, to bring its unique social oasis for dogs and their owners to cities across the country. Fransmart is renowned for turning emerging restaurant concepts like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill into the powerhouse chains they are today. Together with Fransmart, the concept is looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in the top 40 major media markets across the U.S. Franchisees benefit from numerous features including a turnkey concept, membership and recurring revenue model, negotiated contracts with national vendors and a well-developed food and beverage program.

For more information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.Fransmart.com/MUTTS-Cantina.

About MUTTS Canine Cantina®

MUTTS Canine Cantina® is a unique franchise concept that provides the ultimate urban oasis for dogs and their owners. The Dog friendly restaurant and private dog park offers a full bar that includes local craft beer, famous Barkarita’s, MUTTS® Original Chicken Sandwiches, mouth-watering fried pickles, insanely addicting milkshakes and more. Bring your canine best friends to the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors and indulge in flavorful food and drinks. MUTTS Canine Cantina currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit MuttsCantina.com.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com.

Contact:

Sophia Groome

Fransmart

sophia@fransmart.com

703-842-5400