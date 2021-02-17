MOOYAH Looks to Add 15 to 20 Locations to the Phoenix Market

With a newly remodeled concept and revamped menu, the fast-casual chain is looking for qualified new Franchise Owners to help bring the one-of-a-kind “better burger” brand to Phoenix.

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the 86-unit, fast-casual, “better burger” franchise, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Arizona. The brand is planning to add between 15 and 20 locations across Phoenix over the next decade.

The Plano, Texas-based franchise concept offers mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, french fries hand-cut from Idaho potatoes and real ice cream shakes. It is currently working with a franchise development group to scout real estate in the area to find the best locations. It plans to open its first Phoenix-area store in 2021.

“We are laser-focused on expanding our presence across the country,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes President Tony Darden. “When looking to expand, at a macro level we look at population growth, the health of the economy, supply chain availability and the state of both the residential and commercial real estate markets. Once through that, we then take a more granular approach in terms of understanding the workforce, density of the population and the number of competitors. Now, we are looking forward to bringing new Franchise Owners into the MOOYAH family and bringing our one of a kind ‘better burger’ experience to Phoenix.”

MOOYAH currently has 86 locations in markets across the country, including New York City; Orlando, Florida; Madison, Wisconsin; Nashville, Tennessee and throughout the states of Alabama, California, Louisiana, Texas and Massachusetts. MOOYAH recently opened a location in Midtown Manhattan, setting the brand up for further national expansion.

The new locations in Phoenix are set to bring 300 to 400 jobs to the city.

In 2019, the MOOYAH Leadership Team worked with Livit , a Madrid-based company that has made a name for itself as a global expert in guest-experience design, to launch a rebranded restaurant model that better serves . In February 2020, MOOYAH opened its first restaurant featuring the new prototype, which showcases updated dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards and a new logo.

“This new design and layout has set MOOYAH up for our next phase of growth,” said Darden. “This approach allows us to be more accessible to our Guests in the manner in which they want to enjoy their dining experience, whether that be through dine-in, pick-up or delivery. We are confident this elevated design positions us extremely well to achieve our short- and long-term franchise development strategies as we partner with existing and new Franchise Owners. We truly believe the alignment of design and experience with our top-notch food quality gives us a competitive advantage across the industry.”

With the newly remodeled concept that both existing and new Franchise Owners are buying into, MOOYAH is herding in Guests at locations in markets where the brand never previously had a presence. Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, in addition to Phoenix, MOOYAH is eying expansion across other major markets as well, including continued expansion across Houston, Las Vegas; Orlando, Nashville, Atlanta and California in addition to new development in Raleigh-Durham, Atlanta, Tampa and Richmond, Virginia.

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

