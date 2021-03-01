MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Launches New Bistro Burger and Coffee Shake LTO on March 1

The better-burger franchise is shaking up its menu with new coffee-house-inspired items, for a limited time only.

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , the fast-casual better-burger franchise with 86 locations across the country, is inviting fans to try two new coffee-house-inspired menu items, available for a limited time only.

From March 1 through April 25, MOOYAH Guests can try the brand’s new Bistro Burger and Coffee Shake, both of which take the menu to delicious new heights with an elevated take on the same great flavors that have made MOOYAH one of the most popular brands in the burger business.

The new Bistro Burger build features juicy ¼ lb. Certified Angus Beef® topped with melted provolone cheese and fresh spring-mix lettuce, but the star of the show is the creamy aioli, which incorporates the rich flavors of Herbes de Provence with just the hint of sweetness from lavender syrup.

And the Coffee Shake offers a perfectly rich and creamy complement to the Bistro Burger, with the added kick of real coffee.

“We’re always looking to bring delicious flavors to our Guests and complement our Certified Angus Beef® burgers and real ice cream,” said Natalie Anderson Liu, MOOYAH’s Vice President of Brand. “Feedback from our Campfire Burger and S’mores Shake LTO last year showed us Guests love a great pairing. In this case, the Bistro Burger and Coffee Shake are each delicious on their own, but the duo is even more fun when enjoyed together.”

In a nod to the French coffee house culture that inspired MOOYAH’s new, limited-time offerings, the brand is spreading the word on social media through the hashtag #ouiloveit.

Members of MOOYAH’s Rewards App program will earn 30 bonus points when they try both products together, through April 25th. The program rewards users with a $10 food credit when they earn just 100 points.

For more information on the growing brand, be sure to connect with MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes on the Facebook Fan page , and follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

For franchising opportunities, please visit franchise.mooyah.com .

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 19 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from seven flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2021, MOOYAH ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. In 2020, MOOYAH ranked #38 on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

Contact:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com

The post MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Launches New Bistro Burger and Coffee Shake LTO on March 1 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.