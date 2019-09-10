Miguel’s Jr. Introduces “Fiesta for 4,” a Complete Meal for Four Featuring Miguel’s Jr.’s Famous Burritos, on September 25

Share a photo of the #Fiestafor4 on National Family Day, September 26, for a chance to win a $50 Miguel’s Jr. gift card

WHAT:

For the first time, Miguel’s Jr. is offering an entire meal for four people with the new Fiesta for 4 that includes two Original Burritos, two Bean, Rice & Cheese Burritos, a ½ pint of creamy Hass avocado guacamole, crispy tortilla chips, and four regular fountain drinks (22 oz). The Bean, Rice & Cheese Burritos are expertly rolled with Miguel’s Jr.’s famous refried beans, Spanish rice and premium Longhorn cheddar cheese. The Original Burritos include the same delicious ingredients, plus a choice of slow-cooked and perfectly seasoned shredded chicken, shredded beef, or tender marinated Chile Verde pork.

On September 26, Miguel’s Jr. is inviting fans to join the fiesta and celebrate National Family Day. Guests are encouraged to share a photo of the Fiesta for 4 using #Fiestafor4 on Instagram or Facebook for a chance to win a $50 Miguel’s Jr. gift card. One winner will be randomly selected on September 27.

WHEN:

Fiesta for 4

Available starting September 25, 2019

National Family Day

September 26, 2019

WHERE:

Available for dine-in, carry out and delivery at all Miguel’s Jr. Locations.

About Miguel’s Jr.

Founded in Corona, California in 1975 by Mike and Mary Vasquez, Miguel’s Jr. is an award-winning quick service restaurant that serves homestyle California Mexican recipes inspired by the cuisine from Mary’s childhood in Central Mexico. The Vasquez family restaurant legacy began in 1973 with Miguel’s full-service restaurant. With encouragement from the community, Mike and Mary expanded their horizons and launched Miguel’s Jr in 1975. Miguel’s Jr. offers delicious Mexican dishes made from only the freshest, premium ingredients and always cooked to order. Family owned and operated, Miguel’s Jr. focuses on the spirit of hospitality and enriching relationships in a wholesome environment. With locations in the Inland Empire and Orange County, the Vasquez family continues the tradition of serving the freshest, best tasting California Mexican food daily. For more information, including menu items and locations, visit www.miguelsjr.com .

