Miami Grill Announces One Day Special Offer to Celebrate National Cheesesteak Day

On March 24, Buy Any Full Philly Cheesesteak Meal GET 1 FREE Half Original Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill , a Florida icon for more than 30 years, is celebrating National Cheesesteak Day with everyone’s favorite – free! On March 24, Miami Grill celebrates this day with a delicious one-day deal: When guests buy any full-sized Philly Cheesesteak Meal, they get a free half Original Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich with their purchase.

Go halfsies on lunch, save one for dinner, or surprise a friend. Celebrate National Cheesesteak day how you want to! Named best “Philly Cheesesteak outside of Philadelphia,” Miami Grill’s Philly Cheesesteak has been a guest favorite for more than 30 years. Delicious, marinated steak – brought in directly from Philadelphia, along with a lineup of fresh onions, peppers, mushrooms, and melty Swiss American cheese, made to order and served on a freshly baked Italian roll.

The promo is good for one day only and is valid at all Miami Grill locations. Purchase one full-size Philly Cheesesteak Meal, get one free Half Original Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. Dine in, takeout, drive-thru and mobile order pickup only, not valid for delivery orders.

So save the date, and remember to visit your local Miami Grill on National Cheesesteak Day.

