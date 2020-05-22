Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Memorial Day observances will be different this year but won’t diminish the meaning of the holiday

May 22, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Alice Yin, Sophie Sherry
Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Memorial Day will take on a different look this year.