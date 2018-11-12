Main Event Entertainment is Turning 20 and Celebrating by Giving Guests Gifts

Free $20 in arcade play, full-size PAC-MAN arcade game sweepstakes and more through Nov. 21

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Main Event Entertainment – consistently ranked the “best place for birthday parties” – is saying thank you to its loyal guests by giving away the most EPIC gifts from the place that has given you the most FUN under one roof for 20 years.

The epic gifts include:

$20 in FREE arcade play – no purchase necessary!

A chance to win a full-size PAC-MAC arcade game

A FREE Big FUN Super Sundae when you book a birthday party by Nov. 21

Unwrap the free arcade play just by signing up online at mainevent.com/funspecials/20thanniversary. Guests can also enter The Ultimate Birthday Gift sweepstakes online for the chance to win a full-size PAC-MAN arcade game! These exciting giveaways are available now through Nov. 21.

That’s not all. Book your birthday party either online or by calling a center between now and Nov. 21, and you’ll receive a FREE Big FUN Super Sundae! The colossal dessert, that serves up to four people, is made with four types of gelatos – strawberry, chocolate, vanilla and the new blue cookies & cream – topped with chocolate brownies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate syrup, cinnamon-sugar donut holes, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and candy.

Main Event’s birthday parties are easy for parents and epic for kids! Parents can choose from multiple packages and activities and have their own dedicated party host. Main Event handles everything including invitations, set up and clean up! Party scheduling is available for all ages seven days a week, open to close. Book an EPIC birthday party today by visiting mainevent.com/book/birthday-parties.

As part of Main Event’s birthday celebration, the ultimate entertainment destination is launching a new-and-improved website, which guests will have the opportunity to experience during Main Event’s 20th birthday celebration.

“It’s exciting to think that Main Event has been spreading its unique brand of FUN across the nation for 20 years!” said Chris Morris, President & CEO of Main Event Entertainment. “We wouldn’t be celebrating such a huge milestone without the support of our loyal guests, so we wanted to take this opportunity to offer our genuine thanks by hosting these exciting giveaways and sweepstakes. We can’t wait to celebrate our 20th birthday with everyone over the next month.”

Each Main Event center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge your friends to a game or two.

From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 41 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com. Main Event: “Eat. Bowl. Play.”

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com