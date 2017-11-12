Macungie's Piece 'a Cake bakery makes sweet strides with coffee and cupcake pairings

Step aside, cheese and wine. Take a seat, burgers and beer.

A sweeter food and beverage combo has taken the spotlight thanks to a new retail aspect of Piece ’a Cake bakery in Macungie.

The 8-year-old bake shop, previously open by appointment only for custom cake consultations, in late September began offering cupcake and coffee pairings.

The 18 E. Main St. shop, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, offers about a dozen specialty cupcakes, including the “Bear Swamp” and “Maple Pig,” each with a premium 12-ounce coffee pairing suggestion that will “perfectly complement its flavor,” said manager Terry Laky, who operates the business with his wife and pastry chef, Colleen Laky.

Paired with Brazilian cafe latte, for example, are cupcakes such as the “Pink Flamingo” (vanilla cake with raspberry icing and a pink fondant flamingo), “Red Devil” (red velvet cake with buttercream icing and red fondant horns) and the business’ most popular, “Lemon Drop” (vanilla cake filled with raspberry puree and topped with lemon buttercream and a lemon candy).

For those with even more of a sweet tooth, there is chocolate cafe latte, which pairs with the “Nutty Professor” (chocolate cake with chocolate ganache filling and peanut butter buttercream icing) and Terry’s personal favorite, “Monkey Business” (chocolate banana cake with caramel sea salt buttercream).

The cupcakes are in containers shaped like the Piece ’a Cake truck and each pairing is $7.50. Don’t want both? A cupcakes is $3.25 and coffee is $4.75, or $5.75 for macchiattos and frozen and cold-brewed coffee.

The idea for the shop came in September last year, when the Breinigsville couple began brainstorming ways to expand the business.

“We’re doing about 200 weddings a year and thought, ‘What else can we throw into the mix?’ ” Terry said. “And then we came up with the idea of selling specialty cupcakes and coffee. Instead of spending a lot of money on an elaborate cake, customers can now grab some cupcakes to go.”

Unfamiliar with the coffee industry, Terry and the couple’s son, Quinn, attended barista training in New York City, where they decided to use a slightly sweet Brazilian roast coffee.

The couple then bought equipment, including coffee grinders, a French press coffee maker and an espresso machine, and renovated the space to include a quartz countertop, tin ceiling and more.

Colleen, a graduate of Manhattan’s Institute of Culinary Education with more than 25 years in the pastry industry, also is looking to introduce 4- to 8-inch, pre-decorated grab-and-go cakes. Info: 610-421-8482.

