Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Debuts New Menu Items With Unique Twists on Classic Southern Favorites

Signal Hill, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Family-owned, award-winning barbeque brand Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que is introducing new menu items that are Southern-inspired with a deliciously smoked and flavorful twist.

Available now at all Lucille’s locations, the new menu items feature two grits dishes. The first: a reimagined version of the Southern favorite Shrimp & Grits, with sautéed jumbo garlic shrimp on a bed of Hatch green chile cheese grits and topped with smoked tomato Cajun cream sauce. The Hatch Green Chile Cheese Grits are offered as a premium side dish to complement Lucille’s slow-smoked ribs, tri tip, brisket and chicken.

Other new menu items include:

Pecan-Crusted Rainbow Trout: This tender, mild and flaky rainbow trout is buttermilk-dipped and encrusted with seasoned pecans, then lightly grilled and topped with housemade lemon garlic cream sauce and served with two sides.

A revamped, yet classic, Monte Cristo Sandwich: Grilled ham, jack cheese and housemade hot-honey sauce are set on griddled Texas toast, spread with mayo and mustard, buttermilk-dipped and fried. Then, it is sprinkled with powdered sugar and served with more hot-honey sauce for dipping and served with choice of one side.

A new Smoked BBQ Chicken Sandwich: Features smoked chicken breast lightly grilled and topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion straws and lettuce slathered with Lucille’s Original BBQ sauce on a grilled brioche bun and served with choice of one side.

Two new tempting appetizers joining the new menu include:

SMAC & Ham Bites (Southern Macaroni & Cheese): These creamy mac ’n’ cheese and savory ham bites are tossed in breadcrumbs, then lightly fried and served with BBQ ranch.

Salmon “Pastrami” Crisps: This appetizer starts with thinly sliced Atlantic salmon cured with salt and brown sugar and seasoned with pastrami herbs and spices. The salmon pastrami is served on housemade Kennebec potato chips and cucumber slices and topped with sour cream, Lucille’s special seasonings and a drizzle of BBQ Ranch.

For dessert, Lucille’s new Old-Fashioned Strawberry Banana Pudding adds a fruity touch to our classic banana pudding. It is layered with housemade fresh strawberry glaze, bananas and Nilla Wafers®, and topped with sweet whipped cream.

Lucille’s new Cider Colada is a refreshing way to start a meal. This modern cocktail is made with 1800 Coconut Tequila, fresh lime, vanilla and ACE Pineapple Cider.

Family-owned and -operated, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que Restaurants offer award-winning savory Southern-style food at its 21 full-service restaurants throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. Signature slow-smoked barbeque ribs and beef, flavorful appetizers, salads, burgers, sides and desserts are served with a large helping of down-home Southern hospitality. Lucille’s restaurants are reminiscent of a Southern roadhouse with a distinctive Southern décor, and Flying Pig Lounges that serve spirits and a full menu. Visit https://www.lucillesbbq.com for more information.

